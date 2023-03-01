Red Wings suffer loss of Filip Hronek against Senators

During the second period of tonight's Detroit Red Wings vs. Ottawa Senators matchup, Filip Hronek left the game in the second period after suffering an upper-body injury. Prior to the third period, it was announced that he would not return to tonight's game.

Why It Matters for Detroit Red Wings and Filip Hronek

Though the last five periods for Hronek have been periods to forget, he has had a good season to this point and this could really be a loss for this stretch run. This season Hronek has scored nine goals and added 29 assists for 38 points and has been a plus-nine while playing on the second defensive pairing.

Hronek ranks eighth on the team in goals.

Hronek ranks second on the team in assists.

Hronek ranks tied for second on the team in points.

Red Wings Big Picture

Hronek's injury could not have come at a worse time with the trade deadline looming on Friday and the Red Wings having to decide if they are buyers or sellers for the deadline. If they are buyers they may need a defenseman. Losing a solid defenseman like Hronek could hurt if he can't play over the next few big games in the Red Wings season.