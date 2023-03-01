Merch
Got a tip? Email Us
Search
Red Wings News Reports

Red Wings suffer loss of Filip Hronek against Senators

By Chris Lavallee
5
0

Inside the Article:

During the second period of tonight's Detroit Red Wings vs. Ottawa Senators matchup, Filip Hronek left the game in the second period after suffering an upper-body injury. Prior to the third period, it was announced that he would not return to tonight's game.

Why It Matters for Detroit Red Wings and Filip Hronek

Though the last five periods for Hronek have been periods to forget, he has had a good season to this point and this could really be a loss for this stretch run. This season Hronek has scored nine goals and added 29 assists for 38 points and has been a plus-nine while playing on the second defensive pairing.

  • Hronek ranks eighth on the team in goals.
  • Hronek ranks second on the team in assists.
  • Hronek ranks tied for second on the team in points.
Filip Hronek

Red Wings Big Picture

- Advertisement -

Hronek's injury could not have come at a worse time with the trade deadline looming on Friday and the Red Wings having to decide if they are buyers or sellers for the deadline. If they are buyers they may need a defenseman. Losing a solid defenseman like Hronek could hurt if he can't play over the next few big games in the Red Wings season.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement MGID -
Previous article
Alex Anzalone begins contract discussions with Detroit Lions
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Lions News ReportsW.G. Brady -

Alex Anzalone begins contract discussions with Detroit Lions

According to Alex Anzalone himself, he has begun preliminary contract discussions with the Detroit Lions.
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

- Advertisement -

Disclaimer: This page may contain affiliate links. If you choose to make a purchase after clicking a link, I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for your support!

Subscribe

To get email updates from Today News.

© Fan Driven Media LLC.