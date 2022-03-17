Red Wings to sit Nick Leddy, trade could be imminent

We’re now officially less than a week away from the NHL Trade Deadline. While the Detroit Red Wings have certainly made several improvements, they’re still going to miss out on appearing in the Stanley Cup Playoffs for a 6th straight season barring a miracle of earth-shattering proportions.

And we may have an indication as to the first player that could be dealt from the roster. According to NHL Insider Frank Seravalli, the Red Wings plan on sitting veteran defenseman Nick Leddy tonight against the Vancouver Canucks, a sign that a deal could be imminent.

Sounds like #RedWings plan to sit D Nick Leddy tonight in VAN against #Canucks for asset protection ahead of likely trade. Likely same vs. #SeaKraken on Sat if not moved by then. #LGRW — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) March 17, 2022

Leddy has appeared in 55 games this season for the Red Wings, his first in Detroit after spending the first portion of his career with the Chicago Blackhawks and New York Islanders. He’s scored one goal to go with 15 assists, but with a rather ghastly -33 plus/minus rating.

Regardless, he’s a veteran puck-moving blueliner with Stanley Cup-winning experience.