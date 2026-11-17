The Detroit Red Wings are 8-10-3 through 21 games, which leaves them with 19 points and seventh place in the Atlantic Division. That record puts Detroit closer to selling than buying at the NHL trade deadline, and the obvious Red Wings trade chips are the players on expiring contracts.

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With that being said, Detroit could also trade defenseman Simon Edvinsson and center Dylan Larkin later in the season. There are other players on the Red Wings roster who could be good trade chips even if they are not on expiring contracts yet.

Nov 14, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Detroit Red Wings left wing Viktor Arvidsson (33) skates during the first period against Tampa Bay Lightning at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Pablo Robles-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

The Best Red Wings Trade Chips Start With Viktor Arvidsson

The Red Wings’ best trade chip on the roster, believe it or not, after Larkin and Edvinsson is Viktor Arvidsson. He is 33 years old and could very well help out a contender and provide scoring depth. Arvidsson signed a two-year contract with an average annual value of $5 million on July 1.

This season with Detroit, he has scored eight goals and has recorded seven assists in 21 games played. His plus/minus rating is -2. Arvidsson has played for the Nashville Predators, the Los Angeles Kings, the Edmonton Oilers, and the Boston Bruins in his NHL career along with the Red Wings.

Arvidsson could be an interesting trade chip because NHL teams often overpay for scoring help at the trade deadline. Would interim general manager Shawn Horcoff be able to get a prospect or either a first or second round draft pick back in a trade for Arvidsson? That is something that the Red Wings would have to consider.

Jacob Bernard-Docker Has Not Cracked the Lineup

Defenseman Jacob Bernard-Docker is under contract until after the 2027-28 NHL season concludes and is at a $1.6 million AAV. Bernard-Docker has not played a game this season for Detroit, even though the Red Wings recalled him from Grand Rapids on Oct. 30. During the 2025-26 NHL season, he scored one goal and recorded four assists, along with a plus/minus rating of 0, in 63 games played.

He is 26 years old and played three games this season for the Grand Rapids Griffins in the AHL, where he has scored zero goals and has recorded zero assists, along with a plus/minus rating of 1. With him an afterthought for the Red Wings at the NHL level, he could help a needy NHL team that could use a defenseman, and a trade could get him back in a lineup.

Carter Mazur Could Be Thrown Into a Bigger Deal

Winger Carter Mazur is a player that could benefit from a change of scenery. He is 24 years old and was a third-round pick (70th overall selection) in the 2021 NHL Draft by the Red Wings. In 14 games played this season for Detroit, he has scored one goal and has recorded four assists, along with a plus/minus rating of -3.

Mazur is making $875,000 AAV until after the 2027-28 NHL season and will become a restricted free agent after that. It would not be surprising if Mazur was thrown into a trade that involved either Larkin or Edvinsson.