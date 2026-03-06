Detroit Red Wings Trade Elmer Söderblom to Penguins

The Detroit Red Wings have traded towering forward Elmer Söderblom to the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for San Jose’s 2026 third-round draft pick, according to an official announcement from the team.

The pick originally belonged to the San Jose Sharks before being acquired by Pittsburgh.

Deadline-day move

The deal comes less than an hour before the NHL Trade Deadline, which arrives today (Friday at 3:00 p.m. ET).

Detroit continues to shuffle its roster as the team positions itself for both the current playoff race and the future.

Söderblom’s time in Detroit

Söderblom, a massive 6-foot-8 winger, was selected by Detroit in the sixth round (159th overall) of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.

The Swedish forward showed flashes of potential during his time with the organization but struggled to establish a permanent role at the NHL level.

2025-26 stats (Detroit):

Games: 39

Goals: 2

Assists: 1

Points: 3

Average TOI: 10:41

Across 86 career NHL games, Söderblom totaled 11 goals and 22 points.

What this means for Detroit

For the Red Wings, the move adds another future draft asset as general manager Steve Yzerman continues to tweak the roster ahead of the deadline.

While Söderblom’s size and reach made him a unique player, Detroit ultimately opted to convert the 24-year-old into a mid-round pick that could help replenish organizational depth.

Whether the Red Wings have additional trades planned before the 3:00 p.m. deadline remains to be seen.

But with the clock ticking, Detroit’s front office clearly isn’t done making moves.