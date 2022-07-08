Red Wings trade for and ink goaltender Ville Husso from Blues

Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman has swung another trade, acquiring Finnish goaltender Ville Husso from the St. Louis Blues. In exchange, Detroit will be sending their 73rd overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft back to St. Louis.

UPDATE: The Detroit #RedWings today acquired goaltender Villie Husso from the St. Louis Blues in exchange for a third round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft. pic.twitter.com/Ff0dGi393z — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) July 8, 2022

And it looks as though Detroit will be keeping him around long term, as he’s been signed immediately to a three year contract with an AAV of $4.75 million:

UPDATE: The Detroit #RedWings signed goaltender Ville Husso to a three-year contract. #LGRW pic.twitter.com/JGjZGordB2 — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) July 8, 2022

Ville Husso is on his way to the Red Wings

This is the second straight offseason that the Red Wings GM has acquired help between the pipes via trade, having already acquired Alex Nedeljkovic from the Carolina Hurricanes. Of course, with the Husso deal, this all but officially signals the end of German net minder Thomas Greiss‘s time with the Red Wings after two seasons.

The 6’3 native of Helsinki, Finland was originally drafted by the Blues with the 94th overall pick in the 2014 NHL Draft, and he would make his debut during the 2020-21 shortened season, amassing a record of 15-9-6 with a 3.21 goals against average and .893 save percentage. However, he’d have his coming out party during the 2021-22 regular season.

The Blues goaltender stepped in for the struggling Jordan Binnington during the regular season and excelled, going 38-25-7 with a 2.56 goals against average and .919 save percentage.

He was then named the starter for St. Louis at the beginning of the 2022 postseason. While Binnington would find his way back into the crease, it was Husso taking the reigns the rest of the way after the former was injured in a collision with Nazem Kadri.

He arrives in Detroit with a total record of 53-34-13-7 with a 2.74 goals against average, .912 save percentage, and three shutouts.

