The Detroit Red Wings are desperately trying to find a trade partner for Dylan Larkin, and a stunning development involving the Tampa Bay Lightning could create one of the wildest trade possibilities imaginable.

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What if Detroit sent Larkin and Simon Edvinsson to Tampa Bay in exchange for superstar Nikita Kucherov?

It’s a blockbuster trade idea that would completely reshape both franchises. And while there is no indication the two organizations have discussed such a deal, several circumstances make the hypothetical worth examining.

Most importantly, Tampa Bay is reportedly among the 10 teams Larkin would approve a trade to.

Nikita Kucherov’s Trade Request Creates Intriguing Possibility

According to a bombshell report published Friday, Kucherov has informed the Lightning that he does not intend to re-sign and would like to be traded.

The 33-year-old winger is in the final season of his eight-year, $76 million contract, which carries a $9.5 million annual salary-cap hit.

Kucherov is also the reigning NHL MVP and recently passed Steven Stamkos as Tampa Bay’s all-time leading scorer.

Players with that kind of résumé rarely become available, which raises an obvious question for Detroit.

Could the Red Wings turn their own uncomfortable trade situation into an opportunity to acquire one of hockey’s most dangerous offensive players?

The Proposed Red Wings-Lightning Blockbuster Trade

Here’s one hypothetical package that could get both organizations talking.

Detroit Red Wings receive Tampa Bay Lightning receive Nikita Kucherov, RW Dylan Larkin, C Simon Edvinsson, D (unsigned RFA)

This is an original trade proposal, not a reported offer or ongoing negotiation.

From Tampa Bay’s perspective, the return would provide an established first-line center and a 23-year-old defenseman with enormous upside.

Larkin, 30, has an $8.7 million annual cap hit through the 2030-31 season. That provides considerably more contractual control than Kucherov, who can become an unrestricted free agent following this season.

Edvinsson could make the package especially attractive.

The 6-foot-6 defenseman has the physical tools and offensive ability to become a foundational player on Tampa Bay’s blue line.

However, the biggest obstacle may be Detroit’s willingness to move him.

As we previously reported, interim general manager Shawn Horcoff has publicly insisted he wants to keep Edvinsson, even as the defenseman’s contract negotiations remain unresolved.

Horcoff’s position has been emphatic.

“I have zero interest in trading Simon Edvinsson,” Horcoff said earlier this month. “I want to keep him.”

For a player who could anchor Detroit’s defense alongside Moritz Seider for years, that stance makes sense.

But acquiring Kucherov would present an opportunity few general managers ever encounter.

The Salary Cap Makes This Trade Surprisingly Interesting

Financially, a straight exchange of Larkin and Edvinsson for Kucherov would not be as outrageous as it might initially appear.

Player 2026-27 Cap Hit Nikita Kucherov $9.5 million Dylan Larkin $8.7 million Simon Edvinsson Unsigned Difference between Kucherov and Larkin $800,000

The difference between Kucherov’s and Larkin’s annual cap hits is just $800,000.

That does not mean the transaction would automatically be cap-compliant, particularly because Edvinsson would need a contract. But compared with many superstar trade ideas, the main salary commitments are relatively close.

The bigger question is whether Tampa Bay would view Larkin and Edvinsson as sufficient compensation for a player of Kucherov’s caliber.

And whether Detroit would be willing to sacrifice a promising young defenseman for a winger who could become a free agent next summer.

Would the Red Wings Actually Make This Trade?

Here’s where things get complicated.

As we previously examined, Horcoff would prefer to acquire players who can help Detroit immediately in a potential Larkin trade.

Kucherov would certainly satisfy that objective.

Imagine adding an elite playmaker to an offensive group that already includes Lucas Raymond, Alex DeBrincat, and Viktor Arvidsson.

Detroit’s power play could become considerably more dangerous almost overnight.

But Kucherov wouldn’t solve every problem.

The Red Wings would still need to replace Larkin at center, and losing Edvinsson could create another significant hole on defense.

There’s also Kucherov’s approaching free agency.

Detroit should not consider surrendering Larkin and Edvinsson without first securing Kucherov’s willingness to sign a contract extension. Otherwise, the Red Wings could sacrifice two major assets for a player who might leave after one season.

The deal would also require Larkin’s approval, Kucherov’s compliance with his modified no-trade protection, and a contract resolution involving Edvinsson.

Those are substantial hurdles, and there is currently no verified reporting that either organization is pursuing this exchange.

Still, Tampa Bay reportedly wants to keep competing, Detroit needs to find a solution involving Larkin, and Kucherov has suddenly become a potential trade candidate.

That combination makes for one fascinating hypothetical.

Would you trade Dylan Larkin and Simon Edvinsson for Nikita Kucherov if the superstar agreed to a long-term extension with Detroit?