The Detroit Red Wings could be approaching two of the biggest trades in franchise history, but moving Dylan Larkin and Simon Edvinsson wouldn’t necessarily mean starting another rebuild.

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In fact, if interim general manager Shawn Horcoff plays his cards correctly, Detroit could emerge from both situations with a younger, more balanced roster capable of competing sooner rather than later.

That possibility deserves serious consideration as Larkin remains suspended without pay and Edvinsson’s contract standoff continues with no resolution in sight.

Oct 24, 2026; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) and Calgary Flames right wing Adam Klapka (43) get into a scrum during the second period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Red Wings Could Turn Two Difficult Situations Into Opportunity

The Red Wings are facing two very different challenges involving players who were expected to be foundational pieces of the organization.

Larkin, 30, has made it clear he wants out of Detroit, while Edvinsson, 23, remains unsigned as a restricted free agent. Although the organization has repeatedly expressed its desire to retain Edvinsson, the possibility of trading him cannot be completely dismissed.

According to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman’s recent reporting, Detroit has been asking rival organizations about young centers, including highly regarded prospects who have not yet reached the NHL.

That is an important distinction because acquiring NHL-ready talent instead of exclusively draft picks would allow the Red Wings to reshape their roster without completely tearing it apart.

As we previously reported, the organization appears particularly interested in addressing its long-term weakness down the middle.

Detroit Already Has Pieces Worth Building Around

Trading Larkin and Edvinsson would unquestionably hurt, but Detroit wouldn’t be starting from scratch.

Lucas Raymond, Moritz Seider, and Alex DeBrincat provide the Red Wings with established NHL talent, while younger players such as Nate Danielson, Marco Kasper, and Carter Bear offer additional long-term potential.

The biggest challenge would be replacing Larkin’s production at center and Edvinsson’s ability to handle significant minutes on the blue line.

However, those holes could become more manageable if Detroit acquires established young NHL contributors as part of its trade returns.

Rather than collecting draft picks that might not contribute for several seasons, Horcoff could prioritize players capable of stepping directly into meaningful roles.

That approach would represent a roster retool rather than another traditional rebuild.

Shawn Horcoff Has Already Revealed His Preference

Horcoff’s recent comments suggest Detroit isn’t interested in sacrificing the present simply to accumulate future assets.

Following Thursday’s announcement that Larkin had been suspended, Horcoff explained that his preference is to acquire players who can help Detroit immediately while protecting the organization’s long-term future.

According to the Red Wings’ official coverage of his remarks, Horcoff remains open to different combinations of NHL players, prospects, and draft selections.

As we detailed Thursday evening, the interim general manager understands that giving away Larkin simply to end the dispute could damage Detroit’s long-term plans.

The same principle applies to Edvinsson, although his situation is considerably different. Horcoff has publicly said he has no interest in trading the young defenseman and continues to pursue a contract agreement.

That makes any potential Edvinsson trade hypothetical rather than an organizational decision that has already been made.

Why Trading Larkin and Edvinsson Would Be a Massive Gamble

There is also a strong argument against moving both players.

Finding a legitimate top-line center is difficult enough, but replacing a 6-foot-6 defenseman with Edvinsson’s mobility and potential could be even more challenging.

Detroit would also risk creating additional pressure on Seider while potentially leaving its young forwards without an established offensive center to help lead the transition.

And there is no guarantee that prospects acquired in either trade would develop into players capable of replacing what the Red Wings lost.

For Horcoff, the objective cannot simply be maximizing the number of assets received. The real challenge is finding players who fit Detroit’s next competitive core.

If he can accomplish that, moving two prominent names might accelerate the organization’s progress rather than reset the clock.

A Decade Without Playoff Hockey Raises the Stakes

The Red Wings have already missed the playoffs 10 straight seasons, the longest active drought in the NHL. Another lengthy rebuild would be difficult to justify, but carefully constructed trades that address their biggest positional weaknesses could provide a different path forward.

Detroit doesn’t necessarily need to start over. It needs to make sure that whatever happens with Larkin and Edvinsson actually moves the franchise closer to winning.