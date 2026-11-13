The Detroit Red Wings have spent weeks trying to resolve the uncertain futures of Dylan Larkin and Simon Edvinsson, but a new report suggests another obstacle could be preventing potential trades from moving forward. This time, the issue may not be a lack of interested teams, but rather what those teams are being asked to surrender.

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According to TSN NHL insider Darren Dreger, interim general manager Shawn Horcoff and the agency representing both players are working together to explore possible solutions. However, interested teams reportedly want Detroit to establish a clearer asking price before negotiations can progress.

For a Red Wings organization already dealing with two complicated player situations, that could be a significant problem.

Apr 7, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings defenseman Simon Edvinsson (77) passes in the first period against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Darren Dreger Reveals Another Obstacle in Detroit Red Wings Trade Talks

On TSN’s Insider Trading segment Tuesday, Dreger reported that CAA, the agency representing Larkin and Edvinsson, has been involved in helping develop potential options for Detroit.

The problem, according to Dreger, is that interested clubs need more clarity about what Horcoff wants in return.

“But teams interested in those players say they need a definitive ask from Detroit before they can get this job done,” Dreger reported.

That is an important development because the Red Wings have already generated considerable interest in both players, particularly Edvinsson. Detroit has reportedly received calls from numerous organizations, but those conversations have yet to produce a deal.

The latest reporting suggests that the negotiating process itself could be contributing to the delay. Teams interested in acquiring Larkin or Edvinsson need to understand Detroit’s expectations before they can construct an acceptable offer.

For Horcoff, finding the right return is essential. However, there is a difference between protecting the organization’s long-term interests and allowing negotiations to stall without a clear path forward.

Dylan Larkin’s Trade Situation Remains Complicated

Larkin’s situation has been particularly difficult because of his no-trade clause and the limited number of destinations he has approved. The former Red Wings captain requested a trade following last season and has been suspended without pay since leaving the team on October 29.

During Tuesday’s NHL general managers meetings in Toronto, Horcoff described the situation as unchanged.

According to Nicholas J. Cotsonika of NHL.com, Horcoff reiterated that any potential deal must benefit the organization.

“Ideally, we get something that works for both sides, right?” Horcoff said. “But it has to be something that helps this team.”

The challenge is that Detroit’s list of potential trade partners is already limited by Larkin’s contract protections. If interested teams are also uncertain about the return Horcoff expects, completing a deal becomes even more complicated.

The Red Wings have been linked to several possible destinations, including Minnesota, where a potential trade package involving Larkin has generated considerable discussion. However, there remains no indication that Detroit is close to finalizing an agreement.

Simon Edvinsson Faces a Much More Urgent Deadline

While the Larkin situation could continue indefinitely, Edvinsson does not have the same luxury.

The 23-year-old defenseman remains an unsigned restricted free agent and must sign a contract by Dec. 1 to be eligible to play in the NHL this season. If that deadline passes without an agreement, Edvinsson will be ineligible to play for the remainder of the 2026-27 campaign.

Detroit has already drawn interest from multiple teams regarding Edvinsson, including several organizations reportedly willing to discuss potential trade packages. However, the latest report raises questions about whether those teams have received enough clarity from Detroit to move negotiations toward an agreement.

Horcoff has repeatedly emphasized that his preference is to sign Edvinsson rather than trade him. Nevertheless, he acknowledged Tuesday that the organization must consider its options.

“I’d still like to sign Simon,” Horcoff told NHL.com. He also explained that his responsibility is to listen to potential offers and make decisions that benefit the Red Wings.

That leaves Detroit facing a difficult balancing act. The organization wants to retain a young defenseman with significant upside, but it also risks losing an entire season of his development if the contract dispute remains unresolved.

Shawn Horcoff Faces a Defining Decision

The latest reporting creates an interesting question about Detroit’s approach to both situations.

If other organizations are genuinely interested in acquiring Larkin and Edvinsson, establishing a clear and realistic asking price could help move discussions forward. On the other hand, Horcoff must avoid accepting an inferior return simply because negotiations have become frustrating.

The Red Wings are already struggling to establish consistency on the ice, making these unresolved situations even more difficult to ignore. With the organization attempting to build a sustainable contender, any trade involving Larkin or Edvinsson could have long-term consequences.

There is no indication that either player is on the verge of being traded, and Dreger’s report should not be interpreted as confirmation that a deal is imminent. Instead, it highlights another challenge facing Detroit as the organization attempts to navigate two major personnel decisions.

For Horcoff, the next step may be determining exactly what he wants and communicating those expectations to interested teams.

With Dec. 1 approaching, the Red Wings cannot afford to let the Edvinsson situation remain unresolved much longer.

Do you think Shawn Horcoff is asking too much for Dylan Larkin and Simon Edvinsson, or is he right to hold out for the best possible return?