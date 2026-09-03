The Darkness and Light Leading Into Red Wings Training Camp

September is upon us. For most fans, that means that training camp is almost underway and the season is right around the corner. For us Red Wings fans, this September begins with a bleak outlook. Training camp begins Sept. 17, the team is without a GM, and Dylan Larkin’s future with the Red Wings is riddled with uncertainty.

What is Dylan Larkin’s Future?

The simple truth is we don’t know Larkin’s future. Reports that Dylan Larkin requested a trade out of Detroit came in early June this year to the shock of many fans. Larkin has five years remaining on his contract with a cap hit of $8.7 million AAV. This attractive contract increases Larkin’s value, but as of now, no trade has been made. With the GM seat still empty, it is very unlikely he will be dealt before training camp.

A Hole in the Front Office

No general manager means no decisions regarding hockey operations are being made. A Larkin trade or reconciliation is not going to happen until a new GM is chosen. Simon Edvinsson’s contract will also remain in limbo until this happens. With less than three weeks until the beginning of training camp, the outlook for the Red Wings doesn’t look great. But let us explore some positives and dampen the darkness.

Bright Spots

Moritz Seider doesn’t show any hints of slowing down, and his aspirations for becoming one of the league’s best defensemen are without question. The big German led the team with a +15 plus/minus and 180 blocked shots last season.

“I want to establish myself as a guy that people are not happy to see on the ice,” Seider said during the European Player Media Tour. “I think that’s one of the biggest compliments you could get is that people are not happy to see you, in a good way.”

Michigan native Alex DeBrincat is eligible for a contract extension this season, and at the season’s conclusion, he will be an unrestricted free agent. Even though linemate and good friend Patrick Kane is no longer on the team, he is expected to stay in Detroit. NHL insider Bob Duff spoke to DeBrincat at the end of last season and said this:

“From talking to Alex at the end of the season, he wants to be here; he’s from Michigan…he likes having his family close.” Related coverage Red Wings Reveal Prospect Tournament Roster Featuring 2 First-Round Picks Read more →

Alex DeBrincat had a stellar season, posting a career-high 85 points in 82 games played. He continues to be a bright spot in Detroit’s forward lineup.

Another player reaching a career-high in points last season was Lucas Raymond. The young Swede has been a joy to watch, and his growth in the league has been inspiring. Raymond was recently named in the Top 20 Wingers in the NHL, and for you fellow Red Wings fans, this is no surprise. The kid knows puck.

Training Camp

Yes, there is a chance we won’t see Larkin at training camp. We may not have a GM by the time camp starts either, but we will for sure see the three players above. Alongside them, we will get fresh eyes on promising prospects like Trey Augustine, Carter Bear, and the Plante brothers. For me, that is all the reason to look forward to training camp and the upcoming season.