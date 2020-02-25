Red Wings’ Tyler Bertuzzi takes dirty cross-check to face

Things got especially chippy between the Detroit Red Wings and New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night.

After Devils forward Jack Hughes injured Red Wings forward Robby Fabbri with a questionable knee-on-knee hit, forward Tyler Bertuzzi was cross checked high by Devils forward John Hayden, sparking a melee.

- Advertisement -

Bertuzzi later engaged in some glove-throwing against Devils defenseman P.K. Subban:

P.K. Subban throws his glove at Tyler Bertuzzi. Bertuzzi returns the favor shortly thereafter.#LGRW #NJDevils pic.twitter.com/GoPmwjzz7L — Ryan Hana (@RyanHanaWWP) February 26, 2020

- Advertisement -