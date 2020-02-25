35.5 F
Detroit
Tuesday, February 25, 2020
type here...
Detroit Red Wings NewsVideos

Red Wings’ Tyler Bertuzzi takes dirty cross-check to face

By Michael Whitaker

Must Read

Detroit Red Wings NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

Red Wings’ Tyler Bertuzzi takes dirty cross-check to face

Things got especially chippy between the Detroit Red Wings and New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night. After Devils forward Jack...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings NewsDon Drysdale - 0

Former Detroit Red Wing Vladimir Konstantinov gets loud ovation at Little Caesars Arena [Video]

Nearly 23 years ago, Vladimir Konstantinov had his career cut short just six days after winning the 1997 Stanley...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Tom Brady writes heartbreaking message about ‘Superhero’ Kobe Bryant

On January 26, the world stopped when a report surfaced that Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven others...
Read more
Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

Things got especially chippy between the Detroit Red Wings and New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night.

After Devils forward Jack Hughes injured Red Wings forward Robby Fabbri with a questionable knee-on-knee hit, forward Tyler Bertuzzi was cross checked high by Devils forward John Hayden, sparking a melee.

- Advertisement -

Bertuzzi later engaged in some glove-throwing against Devils defenseman P.K. Subban:

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

Previous articleFormer Detroit Red Wing Vladimir Konstantinov gets loud ovation at Little Caesars Arena [Video]

Comments

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Detroit Red Wings NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

Red Wings’ Tyler Bertuzzi takes dirty cross-check to face

Things got especially chippy between the Detroit Red Wings and New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night. After Devils forward Jack...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Former Detroit Red Wing Vladimir Konstantinov gets loud ovation at Little Caesars Arena [Video]

Don Drysdale - 0
Nearly 23 years ago, Vladimir Konstantinov had his career cut short just six days after winning the 1997 Stanley Cup with the Detroit Red...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Tom Brady writes heartbreaking message about ‘Superhero’ Kobe Bryant

Arnold Powell - 0
On January 26, the world stopped when a report surfaced that Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven others died tragically in a helicopter...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Damon ‘Snacks’ Harrison posts special message for Matt Patricia on Twitter

Arnold Powell - 0
After reports surfaced that the Detroit Lions were going to release Damon 'Snacks' Harrison, Snacks took to Twitter and thanked everyone related to the...
Read more
College Sports

Tom Izzo comments on John Beilein’s departure from Cavaliers

Michael Whitaker - 0
They were once rivals on the collegiate hardwood, but there was always and still remains a healthy respect between former Michigan Wolverines head coach...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Former Detroit Red Wing Vladimir Konstantinov gets loud ovation at Little Caesars Arena [Video]

Detroit Red Wings News Don Drysdale - 0
Nearly 23 years ago, Vladimir Konstantinov had his career cut short just six days after winning the 1997 Stanley Cup with the Detroit Red...
Read more

Former Detroit Red Wing Andreas Athanasiou gives hilarious reason for switching numbers

Detroit Red Wings News Arnold Powell - 0
On Monday, Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman traded Andreas Athanasiou to the Edmonton Oilers prior to the passing of the NHL Trade Deadline. A...
Read more

Red Wings C Dylan Larkin comments on Steve Yzerman trading two of his ‘buddies’

Detroit Red Wings News Arnold Powell - 0
The NHL, like every other professional sports league, is a business. This is something we are reminded of each and every time a player is...
Read more

Former Detroit Red Wings F Andreas Athanasiou gets new number with Oilers

Detroit Red Wings News Arnold Powell - 0
On Monday, the Detroit Red Wings traded Andreas Athanasiou and Ryan Kuffner to the Edmonton Oilers for Sam Gagner and a pair of second-round...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.