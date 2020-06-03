Red Wings RFA forward Robby Fabbri comments on future with team

Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman made one of the most underrated trades of the 2019-20 NHL Season this past November, acquiring forward Robby Fabbri from the St. Louis Blues in exchange for checking forward Jacob de la Rose.

And right from his debut with the team, it seemed like the perfect match. Fabbri scored twice in his first game with his new squad, and went on to score 15 goals with 17 assists before the COVID-19 pandemic forced the NHL season to pause.

Fabbri is set to become an restricted free-agent, but it doesn’t sound like he has any interest in leaving the Motor City.

“Everything has been great since the first day I came to Detroit,” he said. “It’s a great organization, great group of guys, a great opportunity here, so it’s definitely a place I want to be and play for as long as I can. I was able to rejuvenate my career and they gave me a chance. I couldn’t be happier.”

Fabbri essentially rejuvenated his career with Detroit after falling out of favor in St. Louis, with whom he won the Stanley Cup last season. And while it certainly was a transition going from the NHL’s defending champions to a last-place team, Fabbri has enjoyed his time in Detroit and the opportunity he was afforded.

“Getting that opportunity in Detroit, and it’s something I’ve wanted for a little bit now, to just play again, and I wanted to be a regular player again and I knew when I was given an opportunity I wasn’t going to let it go to waste,” he said.

