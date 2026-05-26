Detroit Red Wings Expected to Part Ways with 5 Veterans

Major roster changes could be coming for the Detroit Red Wings this offseason.

After missing the playoffs for the 10th consecutive season, Detroit appears ready to reshape a sizable portion of its roster — particularly among its unrestricted free agents.

According to reports from veteran hockey writer Kevin Allen, the expectation is that Patrick Kane may be the only unrestricted free agent returning for the 2026-27 season.

That would mean Detroit is potentially moving on from:

Cam Talbot

Erik Gustafsson

David Perron

Travis Hamonic

James van Riemsdyk

Youth movement coming?

The Red Wings currently have six unrestricted free agents, and letting five walk would create major roster flexibility heading into the summer.

It would also open the door for younger players to finally grab full-time NHL roles.

One name to watch is Michael Brandsegg-Nygard, who could benefit from increased opportunity if Detroit parts ways with veterans like van Riemsdyk and Perron.

Detroit’s front office has repeatedly emphasized the need to get younger, faster, and more productive offensively — especially at five-on-five.

Kane appears to be the exception

Among Detroit’s pending UFAs, Kane stands apart.

Despite being 37 years old, the future Hall of Famer continued producing at a high level during the 2025-26 season, finishing with:

16 goals

41 assists

57 points in 67 games

Kane recently acknowledged there is “mutual interest” in remaining with Detroit, and based on the latest reports, the feeling appears to be shared by the organization.

van Riemsdyk departure would surprise some

Perhaps the most surprising name connected to a potential exit is van Riemsdyk.

The veteran forward quietly had a productive season, recording 31 points in 72 games, while providing size and secondary scoring.

Still, Detroit may prefer to use that roster spot on a younger player with more long-term upside.

Bigger changes could still be coming

Letting veterans walk may only be the beginning.

After another late-season collapse, pressure is building on general manager Steve Yzerman to make meaningful upgrades to a roster that has now missed the playoffs for a decade.

And based on the early signs, this offseason could bring some of the biggest roster turnover Detroit has seen in years.