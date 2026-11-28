The Detroit Red Wings reportedly aren’t backing down from their hefty asking price for Simon Edvinsson, despite the Dec. 1 restricted free-agent deadline rapidly approaching. According to NHL insider Bruce Garrioch, Detroit is seeking a significant four-piece package in exchange for the young defenseman.

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The reported asking price suggests Detroit would prefer to receive a combination of NHL-ready talent and future assets rather than settle for a prospect-heavy package simply to resolve the situation before Tuesday’s deadline.

Edvinsson, 23, remains an unsigned restricted free agent, and the Red Wings continue to control his NHL rights. After already adjusting the direction of the franchise by trading Dylan Larkin to the Montreal Canadiens, interim general manager Shawn Horcoff could be on the verge of another franchise-altering move.

Mar 31, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Detroit Red Wings defenseman Simon Edvinsson (77) moves the puck against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the second period at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Detroit Red Wings Seeking Massive Return for Simon Edvinsson

According to The Hockey News, citing Garrioch’s reporting, the Red Wings are seeking the following assets in exchange for Edvinsson:

Two top prospects

One NHL roster player

One draft pick

The report comes just days after Elliotte Friedman suggested Detroit could adjust its asking price for Edvinsson following the acquisition of highly regarded center prospect Michael Hage. However, the latest information suggests Horcoff is still looking for a substantial return.

According to theScore, the San Jose Sharks and Boston Bruins remain among the teams pursuing Edvinsson, but neither organization has met Detroit’s reported asking price. The looming deadline could put additional pressure on those teams to improve their offers.

Another Major Obstacle in Simon Edvinsson Trade Negotiations

The acquisition cost isn’t the only obstacle facing interested teams, as Edvinsson’s next contract could also complicate negotiations. The Hockey News reports that his next cap hit is likely to exceed $10 million, and that potential penalties could push the team’s actual cap burden close to $14 million.

Meanwhile, Friedman recently floated an unusual contract and suspension scenario that could allow Detroit to continue trade negotiations beyond Tuesday’s deadline. Such an arrangement would require Edvinsson’s cooperation, but it could prevent Horcoff from being forced into accepting an underwhelming offer.

The Red Wings cannot afford to get this trade wrong, especially after already parting ways with Larkin. Horcoff’s reported asking price is certainly aggressive, but the future of Detroit’s rebuild could depend heavily on what he ultimately receives in return.