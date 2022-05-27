Red Wings vs. Avalanche E:60 trailer features Vladimir Konstantinov

If you are a fan of the Detroit Red Wings or Colorado Avalanche, you are about to get fired up because ESPN is reportedly releasing an E:60 documentary on one of the greatest rivalries in professional sports history.

On March 26, 1997, all hell broke loose during a game between the Red Wings and Avalanche as there were a total of nine fights that took place, one of which included the epic pounding that Darren McCarty gave Claude Lemieux.

Though no specific release date has been released, on Thursday, @AmandaMarie_19 on Twitter tweeted out a trailer video that is sure to get your blood boiling.

Check it out

Former Detroit Red Wings D Vladimir Konstantinov makes appearance

Just six days after the Red Wings clinched the 1997 Stanley Cup, Vladimir Konstantinov was involved in a limousine accident that left him with serious head injuries and paralysis.

If you watched all the way until the end of the trailer, you saw Konstantinov being asked about his favorite memory from the Red Wings rivalry with the avalanche and his response may have brought tears to your eyes.

“Beat them,” Konstantinov said as he stared at the camera.

As we said, after doing a bit of research, we cannot find a release date for this Detroit Red Wings vs. Colorado Avalanche E:60 documentary, but @AmandaMarie_19 did say it is supposed to be released sometime in June.

Folks, this is going to be appointment viewing!

