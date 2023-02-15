Red Wings vs. Oilers: Can Detroit Extend Their Winning Streak? | Live Stream, TV Info, Time, And More

The Detroit Red Wings are on a winning streak and are looking to extend it as they face the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday night. The Wings' last two games have showcased their capability as they convincingly defeated the Vancouver Canucks. However, they are still struggling to catch up in the Eastern Conference and need to win to secure their playoff spot. The Oilers are also in the playoff race and are looking to make it into the top three of the Pacific Division.

Detroit Red Wings (20-24-8) vs. Edmonton Oilers (30-19-5)

When: 9:30 p.m.

Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit.

Radio: 97.1 FM (Red Wings radio affiliates).

• Box score

Why it matters: Red Wings need wins to secure playoff spot.

The Red Wings are on a winning streak and want to extend it.

The Wings need to win to secure their playoff spot.

The Oilers are in the playoff race and are striving to make it into the top three of the Pacific Division.

The Oilers won their first meeting with the Wings this season.

The Oilers have won three of the last four matchups against the Wings.

The Big Picture: Playoff Hopes on the Line

The Red Wings need to win to secure their playoff spot, while the Oilers are fighting to make it into the top three of their division. The game promises to be an exciting matchup, with both teams vying for a postseason spot.

With the Red Wings still fighting to catch up in the Eastern Conference and the Oilers vying for a postseason spot, every game counts. This makes the matchup between the two teams crucial for both teams' playoff aspirations.

Detroit Red Wings Playoff Hopes By the Numbers

The Red Wings are five points back of the Pittsburgh Penguins for the second Wild Card spot.

The Red Wings are 14 points back of the Tampa Bay Lightning for third in the Atlantic Division.

The Oilers are tied for third in the Pacific Division with the Seattle Kraken.

The Oilers hold the first Wild Card spot in the West, four points ahead of their rivals, the Calgary Flames.

With the Red Wings still behind in the Eastern Conference and the Oilers in a tight race in the Pacific Division, every point counts. This makes the matchup between the two teams a must-win game for both sides.

What They Are Saying

Vrana, recently called up, doesn't slot into the lineup for the first game of the back-to-back.



Walman (day-to-day) & Raymond (IR) still out. #LGRW https://t.co/60tZ9opObo — Ryan Hana (@RyanHanaWWP) February 15, 2023

The Bottom Line – The Playoff Push is On

With both the Red Wings and the Oilers vying for a postseason spot, this game promises to be an exciting matchup. The Red Wings need to win to secure their playoff spot, while the Oilers are fighting to make it into the top three of their division. With playoff hopes on the line, both teams will give their all in what promises to be a thrilling game.

What is the Detroit Red Wings schedule?

Remaining Detroit Red Wings Schedule:

Wed, Feb 15 @ Edmonton 9:30 PM Bally Sports Thu, Feb 16 @ Calgary 9:00 PM Bally Sports Sat, Feb 18 @ Seattle 10:30 PM Bally Sports Tue, Feb 21 @ Washington 7:00 PM Bally Sports Thu, Feb 23 vs New York 7:00 PM Bally Sports Sat, Feb 25 vs Tampa Bay 7:00 PM Bally Sports Mon, Feb 27 @ Ottawa 7:00 PM Bally Sports Tue, Feb 28 @ Ottawa 7:00 PM Bally Sports Thu, Mar 2 vs Seattle 7:00 PM Bally Sports Sat, Mar 4 @ New York 12:30 PM Bally Sports Sun, Mar 5 @ Philadelphia 6:00 PM Bally Sports Wed, Mar 8 vs Chicago 7:30 PM TNT Sat, Mar 11 @ Boston 1:00 PM Bally Sports Sun, Mar 12 vs Boston 1:30 PM TNT Tue, Mar 14 @ Nashville 8:00 PM Bally Sports Sat, Mar 18 vs Colorado 1:00 PM Bally Sports Mon, Mar 20 vs Florida 7:00 PM Bally Sports Tue, Mar 21 @ St. Louis 8:00 PM Bally Sports Thu, Mar 23 vs St. Louis 7:00 PM Bally Sports Sat, Mar 25 @ Philadelphia 1:00 PM Bally Sports Tue, Mar 28 vs Pittsburgh 7:00 PM Bally Sports Thu, Mar 30 vs Carolina 7:30 PM Bally Sports Fri, Mar 31 @ Winnipeg 8:00 PM Bally Sports Sun, Apr 2 @ Toronto 7:00 PM Bally Sports Tue, Apr 4 @ Montreal 7:00 PM Bally Sports Thu, Apr 6 vs Buffalo 7:00 PM Bally Sports Sat, Apr 8 vs Pittsburgh 8:00 PM Bally Sports Mon, Apr 10 vs Dallas 7:00 PM Bally Sports Tue, Apr 11 @ Carolina 7:00 PM Bally Sports Thu, Apr 13 @ Tampa Bay 7:00 PM Bally Sports