Merch
Got a tip? Email Us
Search
Red Wings Notes

Red Wings vs. Oilers: Can Detroit Extend Their Winning Streak? | Live Stream, TV Info, Time, And More

Playoff hopes on the line.

By Jeff Bilbrey
51
0

Inside the Article:

The Detroit Red Wings are on a winning streak and are looking to extend it as they face the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday night. The Wings' last two games have showcased their capability as they convincingly defeated the Vancouver Canucks. However, they are still struggling to catch up in the Eastern Conference and need to win to secure their playoff spot. The Oilers are also in the playoff race and are looking to make it into the top three of the Pacific Division.

Red Wings,Wings vs. oilers

Detroit Red Wings (20-24-8) vs. Edmonton Oilers (30-19-5)

When: 9:30 p.m.

- Advertisement -

Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit.

Radio: 97.1 FM (Red Wings radio affiliates).

• Box score 

Why it matters: Red Wings need wins to secure playoff spot.

  • The Red Wings are on a winning streak and want to extend it.
  • The Wings need to win to secure their playoff spot.
  • The Oilers are in the playoff race and are striving to make it into the top three of the Pacific Division.
  • The Oilers won their first meeting with the Wings this season.
  • The Oilers have won three of the last four matchups against the Wings.

The Big Picture: Playoff Hopes on the Line

The Red Wings need to win to secure their playoff spot, while the Oilers are fighting to make it into the top three of their division. The game promises to be an exciting matchup, with both teams vying for a postseason spot.

- Advertisement -

With the Red Wings still fighting to catch up in the Eastern Conference and the Oilers vying for a postseason spot, every game counts. This makes the matchup between the two teams crucial for both teams' playoff aspirations.

Detroit Red Wings Playoff Hopes By the Numbers

Red Wings face off against Oilers in crucial game with playoff hopes on the line. Can Detroit extend their winning streak?
  • The Red Wings are five points back of the Pittsburgh Penguins for the second Wild Card spot.
  • The Red Wings are 14 points back of the Tampa Bay Lightning for third in the Atlantic Division.
  • The Oilers are tied for third in the Pacific Division with the Seattle Kraken.
  • The Oilers hold the first Wild Card spot in the West, four points ahead of their rivals, the Calgary Flames.

With the Red Wings still behind in the Eastern Conference and the Oilers in a tight race in the Pacific Division, every point counts. This makes the matchup between the two teams a must-win game for both sides.

What They Are Saying

The buzz on Twitter
Load More

The Bottom Line – The Playoff Push is On

With both the Red Wings and the Oilers vying for a postseason spot, this game promises to be an exciting matchup. The Red Wings need to win to secure their playoff spot, while the Oilers are fighting to make it into the top three of their division. With playoff hopes on the line, both teams will give their all in what promises to be a thrilling game.

Going Deeper: Red Wings vs. Oilers – NHL Game Summary – February 15, 2023 | ESPN

What is the Detroit Red Wings schedule?

Stream all games on FuboTV

Remaining Detroit Red Wings Schedule:

Wed, Feb 15@ Edmonton9:30 PMBally Sports
Thu, Feb 16@ Calgary9:00 PMBally Sports
Sat, Feb 18@ Seattle10:30 PMBally Sports
Tue, Feb 21@ Washington7:00 PMBally Sports
Thu, Feb 23vs New York7:00 PMBally Sports
Sat, Feb 25vs Tampa Bay7:00 PMBally Sports
Mon, Feb 27@ Ottawa7:00 PMBally Sports
Tue, Feb 28@ Ottawa7:00 PMBally Sports
Thu, Mar 2vs Seattle7:00 PMBally Sports
Sat, Mar 4@ New York12:30 PMBally Sports
Sun, Mar 5@ Philadelphia6:00 PMBally Sports
Wed, Mar 8vs Chicago7:30 PMTNT
Sat, Mar 11@ Boston1:00 PMBally Sports
Sun, Mar 12vs Boston1:30 PMTNT
Tue, Mar 14@ Nashville8:00 PMBally Sports
Sat, Mar 18vs Colorado1:00 PMBally Sports
Mon, Mar 20vs Florida7:00 PMBally Sports
Tue, Mar 21@ St. Louis8:00 PMBally Sports
Thu, Mar 23vs St. Louis7:00 PMBally Sports
Sat, Mar 25@ Philadelphia1:00 PMBally Sports
Tue, Mar 28vs Pittsburgh7:00 PMBally Sports
Thu, Mar 30vs Carolina7:30 PMBally Sports
Fri, Mar 31@ Winnipeg8:00 PMBally Sports
Sun, Apr 2@ Toronto7:00 PMBally Sports
Tue, Apr 4@ Montreal7:00 PMBally Sports
Thu, Apr 6vs Buffalo7:00 PMBally Sports
Sat, Apr 8vs Pittsburgh8:00 PMBally Sports
Mon, Apr 10vs Dallas7:00 PMBally Sports
Tue, Apr 11@ Carolina7:00 PMBally Sports
Thu, Apr 13@ Tampa Bay7:00 PMBally Sports
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement MGID -
Previous article
Tigers Pitcher Casey Mize Reveals Back Surgery Contributed to Elbow Injury
Next article
Detroit Red Wings place Lucas Raymond on injured list, recall Jakub Vrana
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Red Wings NotesChris Lavallee -

Player to Watch: Dylan Larkin Leads the Red Wings Against the Edmonton Oilers

Dylan Larkin is in top form, contributing six points in the last three games, and looks to help the Red Wings maintain their winning streak.
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

- Advertisement -

Disclaimer: This page may contain affiliate links. If you choose to make a purchase after clicking a link, I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for your support!

Subscribe

To get email updates from Today News.

© Fan Driven Media LLC.