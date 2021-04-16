Red Wings vs. Penguins epic bench clearing brawl includes goalie fight [Video]

Sharing is caring!

Let’s flashback to 1983 when the Detroit Red Wings were taking on the Pittsburgh Penguins and all hell broke loose.

As you are about to watch, some of the fights included the following:

– Marty McSorley ( Pittsburgh Penguins ) vs Joe Paterson ( Detroit Red Wings )

– Reed Larson vs Greg Tebbutt

– Brad Smith vs Ron Flockhart / Kevin McClelland

– Goalie fight: Mark Laforest vs Denis Herron

There is nothing like a good old-fashioned bench-clearing hockey brawl and not many have been better than this one!

<noscript><iframe loading="lazy" title="Detroit Red Wings vs Pittsburgh Penguins Bench Clearing Brawl 1983 Joe Paterson vs Marty McSorley" width="990" height="743" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/VBEvk1B6A4k?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>