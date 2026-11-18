The Detroit Red Wings will be without two defensemen when they host the Boston Bruins on Wednesday night, but another familiar face is finally getting his opportunity. According to MLive’s Ansar Khan, head coach Todd McLellan confirmed that William Wallinder and Albert Johansson will both miss the game, while Jacob Bernard-Docker will make his 2026-27 season debut.

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The lineup changes come as Detroit prepares to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the franchise’s first NHL game. The Red Wings will face Boston at Little Caesars Arena, with puck drop scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET on TNT.

Wallinder has been dealing with an upper-body injury sustained during Saturday’s game against the Tampa Bay Lightning. The defenseman missed Tuesday’s practice, and McLellan has described his status as day-to-day.

Johansson, meanwhile, has been sidelined since October 24 but recently returned to practice. Although neither defenseman will play Wednesday, McLellan indicated that the team is hopeful both could be available Saturday when Detroit faces the New York Islanders.

Their absences create an opportunity for Bernard-Docker, who has yet to appear in an NHL game this season. The 26-year-old was recalled from the Grand Rapids Griffins on October 30 but has been waiting for his chance to return to the lineup.

Jacob Bernard-Docker Set for Season Debut

Bernard-Docker appeared in 63 games for Detroit during the 2025-26 season, recording five points, according to the team’s recall announcement. He also signed a two-year contract extension in March, giving the Red Wings an experienced option as they deal with injuries along the blue line.

Daniil Tarasov Draws the Start in Goal

Detroit will also have Daniil Tarasov in goal Wednesday night, as McLellan previously announced that the netminder would get the start against Boston. Tarasov is coming off an impressive shutout performance against Tampa Bay and will look to keep that momentum going.

The Red Wings could certainly use a strong performance as they return home for a historic night in Hockeytown. With two defensemen unavailable and Bernard-Docker stepping into the lineup, Detroit will need its remaining blue line to deliver against an Original Six rival.