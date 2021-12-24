Reddit may have just leaked Atlanta Hawks new uniforms for 2022-23 [Photo]

The Atlanta Hawks may have just gotten new uniforms but there has been speculation that the organization is not too happy with them.

Because of that, the Hawks may be getting some new uniforms for the 2022-23 season and those unis may have just been leaked on Reddit.

Personally, I think the uniforms they currently wear are better than what you are about to see.

Take a look and let us know what your thoughts are.

According to Reddit (my source for everything) this is a leak of new Atlanta Hawks uniforms in 2022-23 season. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/NeCQRvdoF5 — Pat Benson (@Pat_Benson_Jr) December 23, 2021