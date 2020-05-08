41.2 F
Detroit
Friday, May 8, 2020
type here...
Detroit Lions News

Redesigned Detroit Lions jerseys leave much to be desired [Photo]

Related Articles

Detroit Lions News

Former Detroit Lions RB Zach Zenner compares Matt Patricia to Jim Caldwell

Don Drysdale - 0
Here we go again. Another Detroit Lions player who was cut by Matt Patricia is commenting on current Lions head coach, Matt Patricia. This time...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions finish with extremely odd record as all 256 NFL games are projected

Don Drysdale - 0
Here we go! Each year, Mike Clay puts out "projected" scores all 256 NFL regular-season games and that is exactly what he did earlier this...
Read more

When it comes to Detroit sports and jerseys, we have two of the best around with the Red Wings and Tigers home editions.

But when it comes to the Detroit Lions, it seems like we are always looking for something newer and better.

That being said, though some of the concept jerseys that fans put out are pretty sweet, the redesigned jersey you are about to see from 247 Sports, in my opinion, is not in that category. (Though the black one is much better than the white)

Via 247 Sports:

Nation, what do you think?

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

By Don Drysdale

More on this topic

Previous articleMic’d Up: Matthew Stafford suffers separated shoulder, throws winning TD vs. Browns [Video]
Next articleDetroit Lions finish with extremely odd record as all 256 NFL games are projected

Comments

Comments


Popular stories

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.