Reds defeat Tigers in come from behind style in first of two exhibition games

“Anything you can do I can do better” seemed to be the mantra of the Cincinnati Reds against the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday night.
Despite Detroit having their way with Reds pitcher Nick Lodolo with three straight bombs in the 2nd inning, the Reds would counter with five home runs of their own to snatch the first of two exhibition games against Detroit before the real regular season action kicks off Friday, winning 9-7.
Detroit got long balls from Jacoby Jones, Niko Goodrum, and Jonathan Schoop.
Reds rookie Shogo Akiyama blasted a three-run shot in the 5th inning off RHP David McKay to tie the score, and former Tiger Eugenio Suarez hit one of his own to give Cincinnati the lead they wouldn’t relinquish.
Detroit’s Brandon Dixon would hit a long ball in the 9th.