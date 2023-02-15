Merch
Tigers News Reports

Reds Sign Veteran Left-Handed Reliever Daniel Norris To Minor League Contract

Former Top Detroit Prospect Gets Chance

By Jeff Bilbrey
31
0

Inside the Article:

The Cincinnati Reds have added to their bullpen depth with the signing of veteran left-hander Daniel Norris to a minor league contract. The former top prospect will have the chance to win a job with the Reds' big league club during spring training. Norris struggled in the 2021-22 seasons with a combined 5.68 ERA across the Tigers, Brewers, and Cubs but showed promise during the shortened 2020 campaign.

Why it matters: Reds Add Depth To Bullpen With Norris Signing

  • The Reds signed left-handed reliever Daniel Norris to a minor league contract.
  • Norris will have the chance to compete for a job in the Cincinnati bullpen during spring training.
  • He struggled during the 2021-22 seasons but showed promise during the shortened 2020 campaign.
  • Norris was once regarded as one of the top prospects in baseball.
  • The Reds are looking to add depth to their bullpen after losing one of their top relievers, Tejay Antone.

The Big Picture: Norris Adds Depth To Reds Bullpen

The Reds' signing of Daniel Norris is part of their effort to add depth to their bullpen after losing one of their most talented relievers, Tejay Antone. Norris will join fellow veteran lefty Alex Young competing for a spot in manager David Bell’s bullpen.

Daniel Norris By the Numbers

Stat2022Career
WAR-0.55.5
W222
L438
ERA5.224.71
G41208
GS386
SV01
IP58.2569.2
SO66534
WHIP1.2611.389
Stats:

  • Norris has a career ERA of 4.71 in 569 2/3 innings at the MLB level.
  • He has struck out 21.6% of his opponents overall, with a 24.8% strikeout rate over the past three seasons.
  • Norris has a career 8.6% walk rate, which has increased to 10.7% over the past three years.

The stats provide insight into Norris' career performance, including his strikeout and walk rates. They suggest that while Norris has struggled, he has shown the ability to be an effective reliever at times.

What They Are Saying

Daniel Norris

The Bottom Line – Veteran Reliever Norris Could Boost Reds' Bullpen

The signing of Daniel Norris gives the Reds another option for their bullpen and could provide a boost if he is able to return to his 2020 form. While he has struggled in recent seasons, Norris has shown the ability to be an effective reliever in the past.

