Reds Sign Veteran Left-Handed Reliever Daniel Norris To Minor League Contract

The Cincinnati Reds have added to their bullpen depth with the signing of veteran left-hander Daniel Norris to a minor league contract. The former top prospect will have the chance to win a job with the Reds' big league club during spring training. Norris struggled in the 2021-22 seasons with a combined 5.68 ERA across the Tigers, Brewers, and Cubs but showed promise during the shortened 2020 campaign.

The Reds' signing of Daniel Norris is part of their effort to add depth to their bullpen after losing one of their most talented relievers, Tejay Antone. Norris will join fellow veteran lefty Alex Young competing for a spot in manager David Bell’s bullpen.

Daniel Norris By the Numbers

Stat 2022 Career WAR -0.5 5.5 W 2 22 L 4 38 ERA 5.22 4.71 G 41 208 GS 3 86 SV 0 1 IP 58.2 569.2 SO 66 534 WHIP 1.261 1.389 via Daniel Norris Stats, Height, Weight, Position, Rookie Status & More | Baseball-Reference.com

Stats:

Norris has a career ERA of 4.71 in 569 2/3 innings at the MLB level.

He has struck out 21.6% of his opponents overall, with a 24.8% strikeout rate over the past three seasons.

Norris has a career 8.6% walk rate, which has increased to 10.7% over the past three years.

The stats provide insight into Norris' career performance, including his strikeout and walk rates. They suggest that while Norris has struggled, he has shown the ability to be an effective reliever at times.

The Bottom Line – Veteran Reliever Norris Could Boost Reds' Bullpen

The signing of Daniel Norris gives the Reds another option for their bullpen and could provide a boost if he is able to return to his 2020 form. While he has struggled in recent seasons, Norris has shown the ability to be an effective reliever in the past.

