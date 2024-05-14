Reese Olson Eyes First Win in Duel with Marlins

As the Detroit Tigers prepare to take on the Miami Marlins at Comerica Park, all eyes are on right-handed pitcher Reese Olson as he seeks his elusive first win of the season. The game, scheduled for 6:40 p.m. Tuesday, will be aired on Bally Sports Detroit and broadcast on WXYT-FM (97.1).

Olson’s Deceptive Record

Despite a disheartening 0-4 record, Olson’s performance on the mound has been commendable. In seven starts this season, five have seen him allow one earned run or fewer. Since a challenging outing against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Olson has consistently improved his ERA. His last appearance on May 8 against the Cleveland Guardians showcased his potential, leaving the game with a lead only to see the bullpen relinquish it in the later innings.

The Marlins: A Beacon of Hope

Facing the Marlins, who hold the least wins in baseball and recently traded Luis Arráez to the Padres, presents Olson with a prime opportunity to notch that much-anticipated win. The Marlins’ struggles and the Tigers’ recent losses create a scenario ripe for Olson’s talents to shine and potentially turn the tide for Detroit. And, coming off a comeback victory in Monday night’s contest, there’s no reason for the Tigers to shy away from building on their success and notching Olson his first victory of the season.

The Bigger Picture for Reese Olson

The game’s outcome will not only affect Olson’s personal record but also contribute to the Tigers’ momentum as they head into an off day on Thursday, followed by a series against the Arizona Diamondbacks. This “get right” series with the Marlins will help to right the ship for as they take on the 2023 World Series runners-up in the desert over the weekend.

In a sport where the significance of individual wins and losses for pitchers has diminished, Olson’s underlying statistics suggest a bright future, and tonight’s game may well be the turning point he needs.