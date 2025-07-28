Detroit Tigers Hit with Major Blow: Reese Olson Done for Regular Season

The Detroit Tigers’ push toward October just got a little tougher.

Reese Olson, Detroit’s breakout No. 2 starter behind ace Tarik Skubal, has officially been ruled out for the remainder of the 2025 regular season with a right shoulder strain. The injury occurred during a recent bullpen session and was confirmed following an MRI, according to team president Scott Harris.

“We have some more tests scheduled for tomorrow before we can fully announce everything that happened,” Harris said Monday. “But the MRI revealed enough to rule him out for the regular season.”

That sound you hear? A collective groan from Tigers fans.

TL;DR:

Reese Olson (3.15 ERA) is out for the rest of the regular season with a right shoulder strain .

is out for the rest of the regular season with a . The Tigers hope he can return for the postseason .

. Detroit recently traded for Chris Paddack and Randy Dobnak , who now may play key roles.

, who now may play key roles. Olson’s absence tests the rotation depth—but the team still controls its AL Central fate.

Why It Matters

Olson, 25, was in the midst of a rock-solid season and had become a reliable force behind Skubal in the rotation. In 13 starts, he posted a 3.15 ERA with 65 strikeouts and just 25 walks across 68 2/3 innings. His ability to eat innings and command the zone has been a big part of the Tigers’ rise to the top of the AL Central standings.

Now, they’ll need to pivot.

So, What’s Next?

The silver lining? Harris left the door cracked open for a postseason return, if the Tigers get there.

In the meantime, the front office hasn’t wasted time. Detroit acquired Chris Paddack and Randy Dobnak from the Twins, two arms that may now be expected to shoulder more responsibility than initially planned.

Detroit’s starting depth is suddenly under the microscope. Olson’s absence will test both the team’s pitching depth and their ability to maintain momentum in a tight divisional race.

The Big Picture

Losing Olson is a gut punch, no doubt. He’s been steady, composed, and effective all season. But with Skubal still leading the charge, and reinforcements on the way, the Tigers’ October hopes are far from dashed.

Still, you can’t overstate the importance of Olson’s growth this year. After a rocky 2024 campaign, he emerged in 2025 as a legitimate top-of-the-rotation arm. Here’s hoping rest and recovery do their job, and we see him toe the rubber again when it matters most.

The Bottom Line

Reese Olson won’t pitch again in the regular season, but if the Tigers can secure a playoff spot, his arm might just be back in time to make a difference. Until then, it’s next-man-up for Detroit’s rotation.