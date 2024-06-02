Reese Olson’s ERA Skyrockets Following Shaky Performance vs. Red Sox

Reese Olson just did not have it on Saturday

In a challenging outing at Fenway Park, Detroit Tigers starter Reese Olson faced a tough lineup and ended up with a significant spike in his ERA, as the Tigers fell 6-3 to the Boston Red Sox on Saturday. This performance marked a departure from Olson’s dominant form earlier in the season, raising concerns about his current mechanics and approach.

A Rough Day on the Mound for Reese Olson

During the third game of a four-game series against the Red Sox, Olson struggled to maintain the form that had seen him dominate in his first 10 starts of the year. Over 5⅓ innings, he surrendered five runs from six hits and one walk, while striking out five. He threw a total of 95 pitches during his stint on the mound. This outing resulted in his ERA jumping significantly from an impressive 1.92 to a less stellar, but still solid 2.48.

Reflecting on his performance, Olson acknowledged the mixed results. “Some good and some bad,” he said. “I didn’t feel great mechanically, so I grinded through that. I was happy to get to the sixth inning, and then to give up that homer in the sixth is a little frustrating, but it is what it is.”

Battling Through Mechanical Issues

The matchup against the Red Sox presented a specific challenge, with seven of the nine batters in their lineup being left-handed hitters, including the first five. Olson noted the adjustments he had to make due to the lineup’s composition. “I didn’t really read into it much,” Olson explained. “I obviously threw less sinkers because I don’t throw sinkers to lefties, but other than that, it was the same.”

Despite these strategic adjustments, Olson admitted to struggling with his control and overall feel on the mound. “I didn’t really have great feel for my fastball,” he stated. “That’s a pretty good indicator of not really feeling good mechanically, for whatever reason.”

Looking Ahead

For Olson and the Tigers, this performance is a setback, but it also provides clear areas for focus and improvement in upcoming sessions and games. As Olson works through his mechanical issues, the team will be hopeful for a return to the form that marked his earlier season success. Despite the frustrations of a challenging game at Fenway, the experience could be a valuable learning opportunity for the young pitcher as he continues to develop and adjust in the major leagues.