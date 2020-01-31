29.1 F
Detroit
Friday, January 31, 2020
type here...
Detroit Pistons News

Reggie Jackson ‘attacks’ Detroit Pistons fan base

By Arnold Powell

Must Read

Detroit Pistons NewsArnold Powell - 0

Reggie Jackson ‘attacks’ Detroit Pistons fan base

On Friday night, the Detroit Pistons hosted the Toronto Raptors at Little Caesars Arena in a game that felt...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Tua Tagovailoa’s camp addresses reports about Detroit Lions

If you believe reports from the Miami Herald that Tua Tagovailoa wants nothing to do with the Detroit Lions...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

Kurt Warner: Lions must continue building around Stafford

The Detroit Lions have the third overall selection in this year's NFL Draft, and speculation continues to mount that...
Read more
Arnold Powell

On Friday night, the Detroit Pistons hosted the Toronto Raptors at Little Caesars Arena in a game that felt and sound much more like a Raptors home game than a Pistons home game.

Following the game, which the Raptors won 105-92, Christian Wood was asked about all of the pro-Raptors chants throughout the game.

While Wood was explaining that he was surprised to see and hear more Raptors fans than Pistons fans, Reggie Jackson chimed in by taking a shot at the Pistons fan base.

”Get used to it,” Jackson chimed in.

Hey, Reggie, start doing something and we will start showing up and cheering.

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

Previous articleTua Tagovailoa’s camp addresses reports about Detroit Lions

Comments

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Detroit Pistons NewsArnold Powell - 0

Reggie Jackson ‘attacks’ Detroit Pistons fan base

On Friday night, the Detroit Pistons hosted the Toronto Raptors at Little Caesars Arena in a game that felt...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Tua Tagovailoa’s camp addresses reports about Detroit Lions

Arnold Powell - 0
If you believe reports from the Miami Herald that Tua Tagovailoa wants nothing to do with the Detroit Lions because of their current coaching...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Kurt Warner: Lions must continue building around Stafford

Michael Whitaker - 0
The Detroit Lions have the third overall selection in this year's NFL Draft, and speculation continues to mount that they could ultimately select former...
Read more
U of M News

Michigan’s Juwan Howard makes decision on Zavier Simpson suspension

Don Drysdale - 0
After serving a suspension for violating team rules, Michigan guard Zavier Simpson is back. According to reports, Juwan Howard has made the decision to reinstate...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions Matt Patricia makes recommendation for HBO’s ‘Hard Knocks’

Arnold Powell - 0
Once again, the Detroit Lions are eligible to be forced by the NFL to be featured on HBO's television reality show, 'Hard Knocks.' http://gty.im/1031062820 Lions head...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Report: Detroit Pistons reveal asking price for Derrick Rose

Detroit Pistons News Don Drysdale - 0
There is no question about it that the Detroit Pistons are looking to trade away some of their current players as the NBA trade...
Read more

Report: Pistons’ Luke Kennard has been made available in trade talks

Detroit Pistons News Michael Whitaker - 0
The NBA Trade Deadline is just around the corner, and the Detroit Pistons could be active in moving players. It now looks as though...
Read more

4 Detroit Pistons who have a ‘good’ or better chance of being traded

Detroit Pistons News Arnold Powell - 0
The 2019-2020 Detroit Pistons are looking more and more like a team that will not come close to making the NBA Playoffs. Because of...
Read more

NBA announces 2020 All-Star player pool

Detroit Pistons News Arnold Powell - 0
Next Thursday, the 2020 NBA All-Star Game will take place and we know the players who will participate. Earlier tonight, the NBA All-Star player pool...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

[tdn_block_newsletter_subscribe input_placeholder=”Your email address” btn_text=”Subscribe” tds_newsletter2-image=”518″ tds_newsletter2-image_bg_color=”#c3ecff” tds_newsletter3-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter4-image=”519″ tds_newsletter4-image_bg_color=”#fffbcf” tds_newsletter4-btn_bg_color=”#f3b700″ tds_newsletter4-check_accent=”#f3b700″ tds_newsletter5-tdicon=”tdc-font-fa tdc-font-fa-envelope-o” tds_newsletter5-btn_bg_color=”#000000″ tds_newsletter5-btn_bg_color_hover=”#4db2ec” tds_newsletter5-check_accent=”#000000″ tds_newsletter6-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter6-btn_bg_color=”#da1414″ tds_newsletter6-check_accent=”#da1414″ tds_newsletter7-image=”520″ tds_newsletter7-btn_bg_color=”#1c69ad” tds_newsletter7-check_accent=”#1c69ad” tds_newsletter7-f_title_font_size=”20″ tds_newsletter7-f_title_font_line_height=”28px” tds_newsletter8-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter8-btn_bg_color=”#00649e” tds_newsletter8-btn_bg_color_hover=”#21709e” tds_newsletter8-check_accent=”#00649e” embedded_form_type=”mailchimp” tds_newsletter=”tds_newsletter1″ tds_newsletter1-input_bar_display=”” tdc_css=”eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn19″ tds_newsletter1-f_input_font_family=”712″ tds_newsletter1-f_btn_font_family=”712″ tds_newsletter1-f_input_font_size=”14″ tds_newsletter1-btn_bg_color=”#266fef” embedded_form_code=”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”]
- Advertisement -

© Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.