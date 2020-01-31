Reggie Jackson ‘attacks’ Detroit Pistons fan base

On Friday night, the Detroit Pistons hosted the Toronto Raptors at Little Caesars Arena in a game that felt and sound much more like a Raptors home game than a Pistons home game.

Following the game, which the Raptors won 105-92, Christian Wood was asked about all of the pro-Raptors chants throughout the game.

While Wood was explaining that he was surprised to see and hear more Raptors fans than Pistons fans, Reggie Jackson chimed in by taking a shot at the Pistons fan base.

”Get used to it,” Jackson chimed in.

Hey, Reggie, start doing something and we will start showing up and cheering.