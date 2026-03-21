Detroit Lions to Meet With Underrated WR Prospect

The Detroit Lions are continuing to do their homework ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft, and one name that is quietly gaining traction is Reggie Virgil.

According to reports, Virgil is scheduled to meet with Detroit prior to his Pro Day, joining a list of teams that includes the Saints and Cowboys. That alone tells you this isn’t just a casual check-in, the Lions clearly see something worth exploring.

A Prospect Gaining Real Momentum

Virgil’s journey is interesting.

After starting his career at Miami (OH), he made the jump to Texas Tech and proved he could produce at a higher level of competition. That transition matters. It shows adaptability, confidence, and growth, traits Detroit values.

In 2025, Virgil put together a strong season:

57 receptions

705 receiving yards

6 touchdowns

Those numbers don’t scream “first-round pick,” but they show steady production in a competitive conference.

Athletic Traits That Stand Out

At the Combine, Virgil turned heads with his testing:

4.57 40-yard dash

36-inch vertical

10’7” broad jump

He’s not a pure burner, but he’s explosive enough and moves well in short areas. That shows up on tape with his ability to separate underneath and make plays after the catch.

What the Lions Likely See

Detroit’s offense thrives on versatility and reliability at wide receiver, especially behind its top options.

Virgil checks some important boxes: (Via Lance Zierlein)

Light on his feet with the ability to skip past press.

Runs routes with impressive short-area footwork.

Good awareness of spacing against zone.

Works aggressively back to the throw.

Makes well-timed adjustments late in the catch phase.

Hands are sticky and do their job to finish through contact.

Possesses slip-and-go talent to add yards after short catches.

He’s the type of player who could carve out a role as a WR4 with special teams value early, then grow into something more.

Areas That Need Work

There’s a reason Virgil isn’t being talked about as a top-tier prospect just yet.

Scouting reports point to a few concerns:

Fairly easy to find and redirect for defenders playing short zone.

Lacks threatening upfield burst in his drive phase.

Struggles to bypass and quickly stack off-man corners on verticals.

Below-average hip sink for clean in-and-out at break points.

Routes are often too rounded, creating drift upfield.

Those are coachable issues, but they’ll determine how high he climbs on draft boards.

Why This Visit Matters

The Lions don’t bring in players for meetings without purpose.

Detroit has shown time and time again that pre-draft visits are about more than just film, they’re about personality, football IQ, and culture fit.

If Virgil impresses in those areas, don’t be surprised if he becomes a legitimate Day 3 target for the Lions.

Bottom Line

Reggie Virgil may not be a household name yet, but he’s firmly on Detroit’s radar.

And if there’s one thing we’ve learned about Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell, it’s this:

They’re always looking for players who fit their system and their culture.

Virgil just might be one of them.