Remembering Ernie Harwell

Remembering the Great Ernie Harwell: 15 Years Later

It’s been 15 years since Tigers broadcaster Ernie Harwell passed away, but his poetic voice and gentle presence continue to define the spirit of Detroit baseball.

Fifteen years ago today, the voice of summer fell silent.

Ernie Harwell, the legendary broadcaster who spent more than four decades painting baseball masterpieces with his words, passed away on May 4, 2010, at the age of 92. But even all these years later, his presence is still felt across Detroit — and across the sport.

If you ever heard him call a game, you already know: Ernie didn’t just broadcast baseball. He brought it to life.

Remembering Ernie Harwell

A Voice That Was Baseball

Ernie Harwell wasn’t just the soundtrack of Detroit Tigers baseball — he was the soul of it. From his signature phrases like “That one is long gone!” to his poetic tributes to the game, Ernie’s voice was a comfort to generations of fans.

Whether you were a kid sneaking a transistor radio under your pillow, or a parent passing down the game to your children, chances are you did it with Ernie’s voice nearby.

He called Tigers games from 1960 to 1991, then again from 1993 to 2002. But even when he wasn’t behind the mic, his legacy never left the ballpark.

More Than a Broadcaster

Yes, Ernie Harwell was a Hall of Fame broadcaster. But he was also a storyteller, a gentleman, and a spiritual man who saw baseball not as a job — but as a blessing.

He famously began each spring training with a reading from the Song of Solomon:

“For, lo, the winter is past, the rain is over and gone. The flowers appear on the earth. The time of the singing of birds is come, and the voice of the turtle is heard in our land.”

It never got old. It never felt corny. With Ernie, it was poetry in motion.

Why His Legacy Still Matters

In an era of hot takes and fast clips, Harwell stood for something slower, more thoughtful — more human. He reminded us that baseball was a game, yes, but also a story. One that unfolded inning by inning, pitch by pitch, voice by voice.

He didn’t scream. He didn’t showboat. He just welcomed you in — like a friend on the porch — and told you about a ballgame.

The Bottom Line

Fifteen years after his passing, Ernie Harwell still defines what it means to love the game. He may be gone from the broadcast booth, but he’ll always be part of the Tigers, part of Detroit, and part of baseball.

So today, we tip our caps and say: Thank you, Ernie. We still hear you.

Don Drysdale
Don Drysdale

I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending now

Bryce Underwood Tony Alford Michigan Basketball Michigan Football brings 8 recruits Michigan reveals uniform combo Michigan Football CB Amorion Walker Michigan Football Michigan Football Coach Sherrone Moore Michigan Football Spring Game Michigan DB Keon Sabb Michigan Basketball Loses Oliver Nkamhoua Michigan basketball hires Dusty May Cole Cabana Brady Hart
Michigan Football Offensive Lineman Enters Transfer Portal
Todd McLellan
Todd McLellan Sends Strong Message to Red Wings Following Loss to Panthers
Detroit Lions 2025 NFL Draft strategy Detroit Lions 2025 NFL Draft defensive tackles Detroit Lions strength of Schedule
Full 2025 Detroit Lions 7-Round Mock Draft by Dane Brugler Revealed
Bryce Underwood Michigan spring game
Bryce Underwood Closes Michigan Spring Game With Must-See 88-Yard TD [Video]