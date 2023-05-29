Report: 2 NFL teams had real trade talks for DeAndre Hopkins

The Arizona Cardinals made a surprising move by releasing star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who had previously been discussed as a potential trade candidate. While several teams are expected to pursue Hopkins in free agency, it appears that only two teams, the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs, engaged in substantive trade talks with the Cardinals, according to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated. However, both teams ultimately backed out of the discussions due to financial considerations. Hopkins' hefty 2023 price tag on his previous contract became a stumbling block for potential trade partners.

Breer notes that the Bills and Chiefs are unlikely to secure his services, as they may not be equipped to engage in a bidding war on the open market. Other teams such as the Carolina Panthers, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Houston Texans, and Baltimore Ravens, who are in need of wide receiver help and possess more cap space, could become potential suitors.

Bottom Line – Hoping for Hopkins: A Calculated Pursuit

While the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs may have retreated from trade talks for DeAndre Hopkins, their interest indicates a desire to bolster their receiving corps with elite talent. The financial aspects ultimately led to a change of plans, but it does not diminish Hopkins' value in the eyes of potential suitors. Teams with cap space and a need for a dynamic wide receiver will likely be closely monitoring Hopkins' next move. Where do you think Hopkins will ultimately sign?