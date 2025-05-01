Report: 2 Players Say ‘No Thanks’ To Detroit Lions

Two players have turned down signing with the Detroit Lions following the 2025 NFL Draft. Find out why we believe that is happening.

It’s not often you hear about players turning down the Detroit Lions these days — especially with how far this team has come under Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell. But that’s exactly what’s happening post-2025 NFL Draft, as two undrafted players reportedly declined an opportunity to sign with the Lions.

That’s not a knock on the team — in fact, it’s a compliment.

Too Good to Join?

According to reports, BYU cornerback Jakob Robinson and International Pathways defensive lineman Laki Tasi both passed on Detroit and signed elsewhere. Robinson chose the San Francisco 49ers, while Tasi is headed to the Las Vegas Raiders, despite the Lions making him an offer.

Why say no to a team that’s coming off a 15-2 season, an NFC North title, and a run that had fans dreaming of the Super Bowl?

Simple: Detroit’s roster is stacked.

Lions’ Roster Depth Scaring Off UDFAs

Let’s be real — this isn’t the 2019 Lions, where a UDFA could walk in, impress in camp, and win a starting job by Week 1.

This is 2025. The Lions have built one of the deepest and most competitive rosters in the NFL. From the trenches to the secondary, there’s a battle at nearly every position — and that makes it incredibly tough for undrafted free agents to crack the 53-man roster.

For players like Robinson and Tasi, signing with a team that has a clearer path to playing time makes sense. It’s a business decision.

Brad Holmes Has Built a Fortress

If you’re a Lions fan, this is one of those moments where a negative headline really masks a positive truth. The fact that players are passing up Detroit because they think it’ll be too hard to make the team? That’s unheard of in years past.

Between strong draft classes, smart free agency additions, and player development wins like Kerby Joseph and Amon-Ra St. Brown, the Lions are no longer desperate for depth.

They’re picky — and apparently, players are too.