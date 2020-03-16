26.9 F
Detroit
Monday, March 16, 2020
Report: 2020 NFL Draft in Las Vegas canceled, other plans made

By Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

We all knew this was coming but the news is now official as the NFL will not hold the 2020 NFL Draft in Las Vegas as previously planned.

According to Tom Pelissero, the NFL plans to hold and televise the draft April 23-25 as scheduled, but public draft events in Las Vegas have been canceled, in consideration of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here is the statement from the NFL:

