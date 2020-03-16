Report: 2020 NFL Draft in Las Vegas canceled, other plans made

We all knew this was coming but the news is now official as the NFL will not hold the 2020 NFL Draft in Las Vegas as previously planned.

According to Tom Pelissero, the NFL plans to hold and televise the draft April 23-25 as scheduled, but public draft events in Las Vegas have been canceled, in consideration of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The NFL plans to hold and televise the draft April 23-25 as scheduled, but public draft events in Las Vegas have been canceled, in consideration of the COVID-19 pandemic. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 16, 2020

Here is the statement from the NFL:

NFL announcement on its draft plans: pic.twitter.com/ynRG3Bw6fw — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2020

