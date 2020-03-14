Report: 2020 NFL Draft in Las Vegas to be postponed

Just about everything in the sporting world has been either canceled, suspended, or postponed to the coronavirus and we have all been waiting to see what the NFL decides to do regarding the 2020 NFL Draft, which is currently scheduled to take place in Las Vegas.

Well, according to a report from Hub Arkush, the Executive Editor at Pro Football Weekly, the NFL Draft extravaganza in Las Vegas is already off, just not announced yet, and actual draft will be postponed until mid to late May as soon as NFLPA decision on new CBA is announced.

According to my sources NFL Draft extravaganza in Las Vegas is already off, just not announced yet, and actual Draft will be postponed until mid to late May as soon as NFLPA decision on new CBA is announced. — Hub Arkush (@Hub_Arkush) March 15, 2020

Nation, if this report is true, does this bum you out? Do you think the NFL should still hold the draft either via conference call or phone?