Report: 2020 NFL regular season could be moved back

According to a report that surfaced on Tuesday, the NFL is still planning on playing a full 16-game regular season.

The report also suggests that though the full regular season is expected to be played, there is a possibility that the start of the season could be moved back do to COVID-19.

According to a high-level source this morning: The NFL right now is planning on having a full 16-game season. It has not discussed contingency plans with the teams. One possibility that could emerge is delaying the start but still getting in 16 games. Real football in March? — Gary Myers (@GaryMyersNY) March 31, 2020

Personally, I believe this is very fluid as we really do not know how the spread of the virus will play out or when it will be safe to resume normal activities.

That being said, as long as we get football at some point, we should be grateful!