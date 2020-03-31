44.9 F
Detroit Lions News

Report: 2020 NFL regular season could be moved back

By Arnold Powell

Arnold Powell

According to a report that surfaced on Tuesday, the NFL is still planning on playing a full 16-game regular season.

The report also suggests that though the full regular season is expected to be played, there is a possibility that the start of the season could be moved back do to COVID-19.

Personally, I believe this is very fluid as we really do not know how the spread of the virus will play out or when it will be safe to resume normal activities.

That being said, as long as we get football at some point, we should be grateful!

