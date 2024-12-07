Report: 3 Teams Expected To Have Interest In Poaching Ben Johnson From Lions

As the 2024 NFL season winds down and teams begin evaluating potential head coaching candidates, Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson has firmly established himself as one of the most sought-after names in coaching circles. ESPN’s Dan Graziano recently ranked Johnson as the number one head coaching candidate for teams in need of leadership, showcasing his remarkable rise within the NFL ranks.

Ben Johnson: A Rising Star in the Coaching World

Johnson, who has helped transform the Lions' offense into one of the most dynamic and effective units in the league, continues to garner attention for his exceptional coaching ability. Under his guidance, the Lions’ offense has flourished, with quarterback Jared Goff playing at a high level, the running game clicking with David Montgomery, and players like Amon-Ra St. Brown becoming legitimate stars. Johnson’s creative play calling and knack for adapting to in-game situations have turned Detroit into an offensive powerhouse.

ESPN's Dan Graziano Highlights Johnson’s Potential

In his latest piece, Graziano placed Johnson at the top of his list of head coaching candidates, a clear recognition of the impact Johnson has made in Detroit. Graziano’s article suggests that Johnson will be of interest to the three teams currently seeking new head coaches: the Chicago Bears, New Orleans Saints, and New York Jets.

As the offensive architect behind Detroit’s success, Johnson’s ability to develop players and design a high-powered offense is exactly what teams looking to rebuild or rejuvenate their offensive units need. Graziano made it clear that Johnson is not only qualified to take the next step in his career, but that his innovative approach to offense is likely to appeal to franchises looking to invest in a young, forward-thinking coach.

Johnson’s ability to adapt to his players' strengths and weaknesses has been a key factor in his success in Detroit. His offensive scheme maximizes the potential of his talent, whether it’s Goff making the most of his passing accuracy, Montgomery running with power and vision, or the offense spreading the field to create opportunities for the wide receivers. Johnson has demonstrated a knack for maximizing the strengths of his players, while also evolving and adjusting his play-calling based on the defense he faces.

Graziano’s list comes at a time when the Lions have reached the peak of their success in years, sitting with one of the top records in the NFC and making waves in the playoff conversation. Johnson’s contributions to this success have not gone unnoticed, and his rising profile is a testament to his growth as an offensive mind.

A Good Fit for the Bears, Saints, and Jets

Johnson’s name has already been linked to several high-profile NFL teams in search of a new head coach. The Chicago Bears, New Orleans Saints, and New York Jets are all expected to be in the market for a new leader, and Johnson’s offensive pedigree makes him a logical fit for these franchises, all of whom have key pieces in place on offense but need a coach capable of unlocking their full potential.

The Future is Bright for Ben Johnson

As Johnson’s star continues to rise, the possibility of him leaving Detroit for a head coaching role looms large. However, for now, he remains firmly committed to his role with the Lions and is focused on continuing the team’s success. With a young, talented roster and playoff aspirations, Johnson’s impact on the Lions’ offense will be crucial in their pursuit of a deep postseason run.

While Johnson’s future is undoubtedly bright, the Lions are fortunate to have him leading their offense. As teams across the league eye him for their head coaching vacancies, Detroit’s offensive coordinator remains one of the top names to watch in the coming months.