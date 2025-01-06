fb
Monday, January 6, 2025
Detroit Lions

Report: 3 Teams Expected To Request Interviews With Aaron Glenn

Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn is quickly becoming one of the most sought-after coaching candidates in the NFL, and with the Lions’ dramatic win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night, he is now eligible to begin interviews for head coaching positions.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the New York Jets, Chicago Bears, and New Orleans Saints are all expected to request interviews with Glenn for their head coaching vacancies.

Following the Lions’ victory, which secured the NFC North title and the No. 1 seed in the NFC, Glenn is now free to begin the interview process as early as this week. His impressive work with the Lions' defense has caught the attention of teams looking to make a big splash with their next head coach.

As the coaching carousel ramps up, Glenn will now be at the forefront of several high-profile interviews as the NFL playoff picture continues to unfold. Keep an eye on these developments as the Lions focus on their postseason ambitions, while Glenn explores potential opportunities for his next chapter.

