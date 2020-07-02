Report: 5 prospective USPBL players test positive for coronavirus

The USPBL is set to begin their season on Friday but according to reports, five players who hoped to be signed to contracts have tested positive for COVID-19 and have been sent home.

From The Detroit News:

The players had not yet signed their contracts, which were contingent on players testing negative, said Dana Schmitt, Chief Operating Officer of the four-team independent league.

Players were told to get tested at home before coming to town, and then were to be tested again over the past week before they could be added to an official roster.

The USPBL tested about 68 prospective players.

The five who tested positive were sent home, and must quarantine for at least two weeks. They must have two negative tests before they are eligible to sign their contracts.

It’s “to be determined” if any of those five players will get contracts once they show the negative tests, said Schmitt, adding that with affiliated minor-league baseball canceled for this season, the USPBL’s pool of players to sign from has greatly expanded.

Opening Day for the USPBL is still set for Friday night at 7:05 p.m. ET when the Westside Woolly Mammoths will take the field against the Utica Unicorns.