Report: 5-star recruit Isaiah Todd decommits from Michigan

On Monday night, just before midnight, 5-Star SG Joshua Christopher broke the hearts of Michigan fans by announcing he is committing to Arizona State University.

Now, less than 12 hours later, fellow 5-star recruit Isaiah Todd has announced he is decommitting from Michigan to pursue a pro career.

*BREAKING* Isaiah Todd (@zaytodd) has informed me that he has officially decommitted from Michigan and will pursue a pro career. He plans to hire an agent.

This is a devastating blow to Michigan as many believed they could contend for a title in 2020-2021 with Todd and Christopher on the roster.