Sunday, April 5, 2020
Report: 97.1 The Ticket allegedly asking for pay-cut volunteers to avoid further layoffs

Detroit's top sports station is looking for a way to avoid further layoffs.

By Michael Whitaker

Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

The unfortunate news came through earlier in the week detailing changes at 97.1 The Ticket from parent company Entercom. Layoffs, pay cuts and furloughs of employees were part of the changes, and both Dennis Fithian and Ryan Wooley were laid off.

And now, it sounds as though the station is looking for a way to avoid further layoffs.

According to Tony Paul of The Detroit News, the station is requesting volunteers to take pay cuts:

This immediately prompted an exchange involving a Twitter user and on-air personality Mike Stone, who is known by the nickname of “The Godfather of Sports Radio”:

We certainly hope that nobody has to be too negatively affected any further by the unfortunate situation.

Previous articleChris Spielman shut down by eBay as he tries to raise money for Covid-19 relief
Next articleFormer Michigan Wolverines OT Taylor Lewan’s insane workout (VIDEO)

