Report: 97.1 The Ticket’s Jamie Samuelsen dies after battle with colon cancer

We are extremely sad and heartbroken to report to you that Jamie Samuelsen of 97.1 The Ticket has reportedly died after a battle with colon cancer.

I am so sad and sorry to pass this along, at the family's request. Jamie Samuelsen, the best damn friend you could ever have, a tremendous broadcaster on @971theticketxyt passed away tonight at 48. He was surrounded by his wonderful family, and he went peacefully. — Bob Wojnowski (@bobwojnowski) August 2, 2020

Samuelsen, who was just 48 years old, recently revealed on the air that he had been fighting colon cancer for the past 19 months, urging others to get exams, even if they may not be at the recommended age.

Until lately, Jamie had only revealed his diagnosis to his family, close friends, and his co-workers at 97.1.

“We have a 16-year-old, Caroline, a 14-year-old named Josh and an 11-year-old named Catherine,” Samuelsen told the Free Press on Monday. “Obviously, all of our lives were turned upside down when we found out, but we wanted to make their lives as normal as possible. Plus, given the fact that I work in radio and my wife works in TV, I wanted to make sure it didn’t affect their lives.”

He said telling his three children was by far the hardest thing he has ever had to do in his life.

“The most emotional moments for me, throughout this entire thing, have been the reality of family,” Samuelsen told the Detroit Free Press.

Jamie has been a fixture in Detroit Sports radio for the last quarter-century, spending time at WDFN (1130 AM), WRIF, WCSX and most recently, WXYT (97.1 The Ticket)

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Jamie’s wife Christy, his three children (Caroline, Catherine, and Josh) and all of his friends and family at 97.1 The Ticket during this most difficult time.