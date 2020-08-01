41.2 F
Detroit
Saturday, August 1, 2020
type here...

Report: 97.1 The Ticket’s Jamie Samuelsen dies after battle with colon cancer

General Topic
Updated:
By Don Drysdale

We are extremely sad and heartbroken to report to you that Jamie Samuelsen of 97.1 The Ticket has reportedly died after a battle with colon cancer.

Samuelsen, who was just 48 years old, recently revealed on the air that he had been fighting colon cancer for the past 19 months, urging others to get exams, even if they may not be at the recommended age.

Until lately, Jamie had only revealed his diagnosis to his family, close friends, and his co-workers at 97.1.

“We have a 16-year-old, Caroline, a 14-year-old named Josh and an 11-year-old named Catherine,” Samuelsen told the Free Press on Monday. “Obviously, all of our lives were turned upside down when we found out, but we wanted to make their lives as normal as possible. Plus, given the fact that I work in radio and my wife works in TV, I wanted to make sure it didn’t affect their lives.” 

He said telling his three children was by far the hardest thing he has ever had to do in his life.

“The most emotional moments for me, throughout this entire thing, have been the reality of family,” Samuelsen told the Detroit Free Press.

Jamie has been a fixture in Detroit Sports radio for the last quarter-century, spending time at WDFN (1130 AM), WRIF, WCSX and most recently, WXYT (97.1 The Ticket)

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Jamie’s wife Christy, his three children (Caroline, Catherine, and Josh) and all of his friends and family at 97.1 The Ticket during this most difficult time.

- Advertisement -
Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

Latest news

Detroit Tigers News

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred confident for playoffs if COVID-19 protocols are followed

Michael Whitaker - 0
We've already had several delays involving several MLB teams thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. Over 20 members of the Miami Marlins organization have tested...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Detroit Tigers News

MLB announces Detroit Tigers-St. Louis Cardinals series shift after COVID-19 tests

Michael Whitaker - 0
After the latest round of tests by Major League Baseball for the COVID-19 virus, the St. Louis Cardinals discovered that an additional four positive...
Read more
College Sports

NCAA Senior Vice President: College Basketball plans to start on schedule

Michael Whitaker - 0
We've seen fall sports cancelled or postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic across the country in recent weeks. However, college basketball fans still have...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Minnesota Wild’s Matt Dumba becomes first NHL player to kneel during anthem

Michael Whitaker - 0
During the NHL's restart on Saturday, Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba became the first NHL player to kneel during the national anthem as a...
Read more

Related news

General Topic

Emotional Mike Sullivan bids farewell to 97.1 The Ticket

Michael Whitaker - 0
Longtime producer for "The Mike Valenti Show" on 97.1 The Ticket Mike Sullivan announced earlier in the month that he'd be leaving the station...
Read more
General Topic

Source: Cryptic exchange hints towards 97.1 The Ticket’s Mike Sullivan’s new partnership

Don Drysdale - 0
Friday is going to be a sad day for those of us who have grown accustomed to listening to Mike Sullivan's voice on 97.1...
Read more
General Topic

Nike newest ‘You Can’t Stop Us’ ad is editing genius [Video]

Don Drysdale - 0
For anyone who has ever dabbled in video editing, you are well aware of the fact that it is not exactly the easiest thing...
Read more
General Topic

Report: Former Detroit Lions TE Cole Wick opts out of 2020 season

Don Drysdale - 0
According to a report from Tom Pelissero, New Orleans Saints TE Cole Wick is opting out of the 2020 season. As you probably remember, Wick...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.