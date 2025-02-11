Wednesday, February 12, 2025
HomeDetroit LionsReport: Aaron Glenn Gave Ultimatum to Aaron Rodgers Before Telling Him to...
Detroit Lions

Report: Aaron Glenn Gave Ultimatum to Aaron Rodgers Before Telling Him to Hit the Road

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
0

As you have probably heard by now, the New York Jets have a new Sheriff in town, and his name is Aaron Glenn. Glenn, who was previously the defensive coordinator of the Detroit Lions, was recently hired as the Jets' head coach, and he has vowed that he will change the culture within the organization.

Aaron Glenn

The Jets have already made the decision to move on from future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers, and according to a report from Dianna Russini of The Athletic, Glenn gave Rodgers an ultimatum before telling him to hit the road.

“I was told that when they had conversations with Aaron Rodgers about what the future would look like, if you’re going to be part of this team, you’re going to attend all of training camp,” Russini said. “You’re not going to do Pat McAfee interviews anymore.

“… They had a conversation with him of, ‘If you were to stay here, here is how we would want it to be.' So this to me is Aaron Glenn getting control back.”

One thing is for certain. Aaron Glenn is going to do whatever it takes to win with the Jets, and unloading Aaron Rodgers is a great decision.

Previous article
Report: Former Detroit Lions Expected To Hire Tyler Roehl
Next article
Detroit Lions Strengthen a Strength in Field Yates 2025 NFL Mock Draft 1.0
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more
- Advertisment -

Recent Comments

B Walker on Proposed Trade Sends Lions QB, Multiple Draft Picks to Cleveland for Myles Garrett
GovAssist LLC on Loser Eagles Fan Who Berated Female Packers Fan Fired From His Job
Tom on Proposed Trade Sends Lions QB, Multiple Draft Picks to Cleveland for Myles Garrett
Chuck Murray on 10 Toughest players in Detroit Red Wings History
Gibby on NFL Admits Costly Mistake That May Have Doomed Detroit Lions’ Super Bowl Hopes
Mike on NFL Admits Costly Mistake That May Have Doomed Detroit Lions’ Super Bowl Hopes
Russ on NFL Admits Costly Mistake That May Have Doomed Detroit Lions’ Super Bowl Hopes
Eric B. on The Detroit Lions WILL Trade for Maxx Crosby
John on The Detroit Lions WILL Trade for Maxx Crosby
Ryan on The Detroit Lions WILL Trade for Maxx Crosby

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Giving the fans a voice since 2010.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Fan Driven Media LLC. Design by Halo Digital Solutions