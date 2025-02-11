Report: Aaron Glenn Gave Ultimatum to Aaron Rodgers Before Telling Him to Hit the Road

As you have probably heard by now, the New York Jets have a new Sheriff in town, and his name is Aaron Glenn. Glenn, who was previously the defensive coordinator of the Detroit Lions, was recently hired as the Jets' head coach, and he has vowed that he will change the culture within the organization.

The Jets have already made the decision to move on from future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers, and according to a report from Dianna Russini of The Athletic, Glenn gave Rodgers an ultimatum before telling him to hit the road.

“I was told that when they had conversations with Aaron Rodgers about what the future would look like, if you’re going to be part of this team, you’re going to attend all of training camp,” Russini said. “You’re not going to do Pat McAfee interviews anymore.

“… They had a conversation with him of, ‘If you were to stay here, here is how we would want it to be.' So this to me is Aaron Glenn getting control back.”

One thing is for certain. Aaron Glenn is going to do whatever it takes to win with the Jets, and unloading Aaron Rodgers is a great decision.