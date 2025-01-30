fb
Thursday, January 30, 2025
Report: Aaron Glenn May Not Be Done Poaching Detroit Lions Assistants

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
As the Detroit Lions continue to make strides in building their team for the 2025 season, they’re also facing an unfortunate trend: the departure of key assistant coaches. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Aaron Glenn, the new head coach of the New York Jets, isn't done poaching coaches from his former team. After adding Steve Heiden, the Lions’ tight ends coach, to his staff as the Jets' new offensive line coach, Glenn is now reportedly eyeing pass game coordinator Tanner Engstrand to become New York's offensive coordinator.

Steve Heiden Follows Glenn to New York

Heiden's departure marks a significant loss for the Lions, as he had been a crucial part of Detroit's coaching staff. As one of the key members of Dan Campbell's staff, Heiden played an important role in developing the team’s tight ends and contributing to the offense's overall growth. Now, he will join Glenn in New York, where he will take on the responsibility of coaching the Jets’ offensive line.

Tanner Engstrand Would Be Another Key Loss for Detroit

The potential loss of Tanner Engstrand is even more devastating for Detroit. Engstrand, who began his tenure with the Lions in 2020 as an offensive assistant, quickly made his way up the ranks. By 2023, he had become the pass game coordinator and had a major hand in helping develop Detroit’s dynamic offense.

Pelissero’s report suggests that Engstrand is now a favorite to take over as offensive coordinator for the Jets, a move that would be another major blow to the Lions’ staff. With both Heiden and potentially Engstrand leaving, Detroit faces the challenge of rebuilding parts of its coaching staff after back-to-back seasons of success.

Tanner Engstrand

Aaron Glenn's Growing Influence in New York

With these two coaching losses, it’s clear that Aaron Glenn is actively building out his own version of Detroit's offense in New York, adding key figures who have contributed to the Lions’ offensive success. While Detroit will be losing valuable coaching talent, the team remains focused on finding replacements that will continue the momentum into the 2025 season.

As the coaching carousel continues to spin, the question remains: how will head coach Dan Campbell rebuild the Lions' coaching staff in the wake of these departures? The Lions' success has made their coaching staff a target for teams across the league, and it’s clear that more changes may be on the horizon.

