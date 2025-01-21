Report: Aaron Glenn On Verge of Landing Dream Head-Coaching Job

The New York Jets appear to be closing in on their top choice for the next head coach, and it's none other than Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn. According to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, Glenn is set to meet with the Jets in person on Tuesday, with the organization aiming to make sure he doesn’t leave the building without a deal.

Aaron Glenn Has A Strong Connection to the Jets

Glenn, a former standout defensive back, has strong ties to the Jets. He played for New York for eight years during his 15-season NFL career, earning two Pro Bowl selections. His long history with the team has made him an ideal candidate, especially with his deep understanding of the Jets’ culture and the franchise’s needs. After retiring as a player, Glenn returned to New York in 2012 as a scout before moving into coaching.

The New York Jets’ Growing Interest

This meeting on Tuesday will be Glenn’s second interview with the Jets. He previously spoke with the team virtually while the Lions were deep in their playoff run. Now, the Jets are making sure to capitalize on the opportunity for an in-person interview. Rapoport noted that while the deal is not finalized, Glenn could be named the Jets' head coach by the end of the day if everything proceeds smoothly.

In addition to the Jets, Glenn has been highly sought after. He was interviewed by six of the seven teams with a head coaching vacancy. Besides his meeting with the Jets, Glenn is scheduled to visit the New Orleans Saints for a second interview if Tuesday's meeting does not result in an agreement with the Jets.

A Head Coach in the Making

Glenn has been a highly respected defensive coordinator for the Lions, transforming their defense into one of the most formidable units in the NFL. His leadership and ability to develop players, combined with his experience as both a player and coach, have made him a top head-coaching candidate in this cycle.

If Glenn does land the Jets job, it will be a dream come true, as he returns to the organization where his NFL career began. Jets fans are eager to see what Glenn can bring to a team on the cusp of returning to contention. Should everything go as planned, this could be the beginning of a new and exciting chapter for both Glenn and the Jets.

For the Lions, the potential loss of Glenn would be significant, but it also speaks to the development of talent under his guidance in Detroit. Regardless of the outcome, Glenn's success will continue to be a testament to the growth of the Lions' defense.