Report: Aaron Glenn to Interview with 4 Teams This Week

The Detroit Lions are on a bye this week, but defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn has a busy schedule ahead of him. According to a report from Ian Rapoport NFL Network, Glenn is set to interview with four NFL teams for head coaching positions.

With the playoff bye week, #Lions DC Aaron Glenn will begin his interviews on Thursday, spreading them out through Saturday. He has #Jets, #Saints, #Bears, and #Jaguars — all virtual, per rules. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 7, 2025

Glenn’s Interview Schedule

As confirmed by Rapoport, Glenn's interviews will take place virtually from Thursday to Saturday, in accordance with NFL rules which require all interviews at this stage to be conducted remotely. The teams he will be meeting with include the New York Jets, New Orleans Saints, Chicago Bears, and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Glenn's Impact on the Lions' Defense

Glenn has earned significant attention for his work with the Lions' defense, which has been instrumental in their success this season. His leadership has made the defense one of the most improved units in the NFL, and his ability to connect with players and his strategic approach to game planning have caught the eye of several teams looking for a new head coach.

With multiple interviews lined up, Glenn’s future looks bright, whether he stays in Detroit or takes the next step in his coaching career.