Report: Aaron Glenn Turns Down Interview Request

Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn has reportedly turned down an interview request from the New England Patriots, according to NFL insider Tom Pelissero. While the Patriots were interested in speaking with Glenn, he has opted to focus on other head coaching opportunities.

#Lions DC Aaron Glenn has declined an interview request from the #Patriots, per sources.



Glenn will interview for the other five head coaching vacancies over the next few days. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 9, 2025

Glenn is already booked for interviews with several other teams this week. His head coach interview schedule is as follows: (Per Adam Schefter)

🏈 Thursday pm: New York Jets

🏈 Friday am: New Orleans Saints

🏈 Friday pm: Las Vegas Raiders

🏈 Saturday am: Jacksonville Jaguars

🏈 Saturday pm: Chicago Bears

As one of the hottest coaching candidates on the market, Glenn’s decision to decline the Patriots' interview only further highlights his growing prominence. Glenn has been instrumental in the success of the Lions' defense, which was outstanding last week against the Vikings despite numerous injuries.

With a packed interview schedule ahead, Glenn is certainly one of the most coveted names in coaching as he looks to take the next step in his career.