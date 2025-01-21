fb
Tuesday, January 21, 2025
HomeDetroit LionsReport: Aaron Glenn's Second Interview Delayed
Detroit Lions

Report: Aaron Glenn’s Second Interview Delayed

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
0

In a new development, Aaron Glenn's highly anticipated second interview with the New Orleans Saints has been delayed due to severe weather. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Saints were forced to reschedule their round of in-person interviews for the head coaching job.

Aaron Glenn 2023 Detroit Lions Lions' Linebacker

Aaron Glenn Interview Delayed

Originally, Aaron Glenn's second interview was scheduled for Wednesday, alongside fellow candidate Anthony Weaver, while Mike Kafka was slated for today. However, with inclement weather affecting the region, the interviews will now resume later in the week.

This delay comes at a critical juncture for Glenn, who is considered one of the top candidates for the Saints' head coaching vacancy. Glenn, who has been the defensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions, has generated significant interest from multiple teams, with this second interview marking a pivotal moment in his pursuit of a head coaching job.

As the Saints work to find their next leader, Glenn remains a strong contender, and the delay only pushes the decision-making process back a few days. More updates are expected as the Saints continue their search for the next head coach.

Previous article
Handicapping the Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Race
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more
- Advertisment -

Recent Comments

Dan Richmond on Dan Campbell Defends Controversial Play Call vs. Commanders
Al Graham on Dan Campbell’s Wife Holly Shares Raw Heartbreak After Lions’ Playoff Loss
Tommy on Video Emerges Showing Detroit Lions ‘Fans’ Quitting on Their Team
Tommy on Rumor: Ben Johnson Notifies Detroit Lions of His Intentions for 2025 Season
Tommy on Fans React To Detroit Lions Shocking Loss To Washington Commanders
Tommy on Fans React To Detroit Lions Shocking Loss To Washington Commanders
Colleen Monroe on Open Letter To Governor Whitmer: Please Declare The Day After The Super Bowl a ‘No School Day’
Joe B on Kerby Joseph Destroys Matthew Stafford On Social Media
Rezia J Givens on Family Member of Detroit Lions Wide Receiver Killed In Florida
Randal W on Kerby Joseph Destroys Matthew Stafford On Social Media

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Giving the fans a voice since 2010.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Fan Driven Media LLC. Design by Halo Digital Solutions