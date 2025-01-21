Report: Aaron Glenn’s Second Interview Delayed

In a new development, Aaron Glenn's highly anticipated second interview with the New Orleans Saints has been delayed due to severe weather. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Saints were forced to reschedule their round of in-person interviews for the head coaching job.

Aaron Glenn Interview Delayed

Originally, Aaron Glenn's second interview was scheduled for Wednesday, alongside fellow candidate Anthony Weaver, while Mike Kafka was slated for today. However, with inclement weather affecting the region, the interviews will now resume later in the week.

This delay comes at a critical juncture for Glenn, who is considered one of the top candidates for the Saints' head coaching vacancy. Glenn, who has been the defensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions, has generated significant interest from multiple teams, with this second interview marking a pivotal moment in his pursuit of a head coaching job.

As the Saints work to find their next leader, Glenn remains a strong contender, and the delay only pushes the decision-making process back a few days. More updates are expected as the Saints continue their search for the next head coach.