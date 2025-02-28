Report: Aaron Rodgers Could Remain in Big Apple Following Matthew Stafford News

In case you have not yet heard, Matthew Stafford has agreed to a restructured contract that will keep him in Los Angeles for the 2025 season. According to a report from Jordan Schultz, the New York Giants and Las Vegas Raiders made aggressive financial offers to Stafford, including multi-year deals with significant guarantees, but neither team was successful. Now, a report has surfaced that the Giants have shifted their target to Aaron Rodgers.

Could Aaron Rodgers Stay in the Big Apple?

Dianna Russini of The Athletic just reported “The New York Giants are now shifting their interest to Aaron Rodgers. They’ve been discussing it all week in Indy per sources.”

Rodgers, of course, was recently notified by the New York Jets that they had decided to move on, which means he is now a free agent and can sign with any team.

Bottom Line

With Stafford sticking with the Rams, the first domino has officially fallen, which means other teams who were interested in him, including the Giants and Raiders, will have to move on to Plan B. For the Giants, it sure does sound like Plan B is signing Aaron Rodgers, which would be a very Giant-like move!