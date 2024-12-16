Report: Amon-Ra St. Brown Battled More Than Just The Bills Defense On Sunday

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown faced more than just the Buffalo Bills' defense during Sunday’s 48-42 loss—he was reportedly battling food poisoning throughout the game. Despite feeling unwell, St. Brown still delivered an incredible performance, putting up 14 receptions for 193 yards and a touchdown, showcasing his toughness and resilience.

St. Brown’s ability to produce such impressive numbers while dealing with food poisoning is a testament to his determination and commitment to his team. The Lions' offense leaned heavily on him in a high-scoring affair, and his standout performance was one of the few bright spots for Detroit in the loss.

While St. Brown's health and well-being are a priority, his remarkable performance against the Bills highlights his status as one of the league's top wide receivers. As the Lions continue to push toward the playoffs, they will need St. Brown at his best—especially if he continues to battle through adversity like he did on Sunday.