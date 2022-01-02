in NFL

Report: Antonio Brown left MetLife Stadium shirtless in a police car

20 Views 3 Votes

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout Antonio Brown appeared to quit on his team during this afternoon’s game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. While the Bucs were driving down the field in the 3rd quarter, Brown was seen stripping off his jersey and equipment, tossing them to fans, and jogging to the locker room on his own despite teammates pleas for him not to.

Not only did head coach Bruce Arians confirm that Brown was no longer a member of the team after the game, but reports emerged that the troubled wideout left the venue shirtless in a police car to be flown out of town:

We certainly hope that Brown is able to get the help that he clearly needs.

What do you think?

3 Points
Upvote Downvote

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

FedEx Field stands collapse and fans fall right next to Eagles QB Jalen Hurts [Video]