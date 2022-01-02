Report: Antonio Brown left MetLife Stadium shirtless in a police car

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout Antonio Brown appeared to quit on his team during this afternoon’s game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. While the Bucs were driving down the field in the 3rd quarter, Brown was seen stripping off his jersey and equipment, tossing them to fans, and jogging to the locker room on his own despite teammates pleas for him not to.

Not only did head coach Bruce Arians confirm that Brown was no longer a member of the team after the game, but reports emerged that the troubled wideout left the venue shirtless in a police car to be flown out of town:

security said Antonio Brown ran out of stadium shirtless &!into a police car to be escorted to flight by himself out of town away from the buccaneers!

this after he tore off his jersey during game threw his shirt in the stands freaking out#bucs #BucsVsJets — Chris Myers (@The_ChrisMyers) January 2, 2022

We certainly hope that Brown is able to get the help that he clearly needs.