Report: Atlanta Hawks pull out of Andre Drummond sweepstakes

For the past couple of weeks, the Andre Drummond trade rumors/reports have really heated up.

Embed from Getty Images

One team who was reportedly interested in trading for the Detroit Pistons center was the Atlanta Hawks.

Well, according to a source of Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports, the Hawks are no longer interested in trading for Drummond.

Had a trade been made between Detroit and Atlanta, it would have included a first-round pick going to the Pistons.

From Yahoo! Sports:

Both sides were optimistic weeks ago that a deal would eventually be ironed out to pair rising star Trae Young with another top-tier talent.

But Atlanta is seeking to remain patient, knowing there will be options to improve via the draft and during free agency, sources said.

In the deal for Drummond that has been nixed, Detroit would have received Damian Jones, Chandler Parsons or Allen Crabbe (who was dealt to Minnesota on Thursday) and a first-round pick, sources said.