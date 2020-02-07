Report: Barricaded gunman situation taking place near Michigan campus

According to a report from Local 4 WDIV Detroit, police have indicated there is a barricaded gunman situation currently going on at the Hidden Valley Club Apartments in Ann Arbor.

From WDIV:

Police said command on scene is handling any evacuations, but would not confirm if there have been evacuations.

Officials were not able to confirm if anyone has been injured or if the gunman is alone.

Officers were on scene Friday night before 11 p.m.

The Hidden Valley Club Apartments are located just 2 miles from Michigan Stadium.

Be safe if you are anywhere near that area.

–Courtesy of ClickonDetroit.com– LINK