Sunday, March 15, 2020
Detroit Tigers News

Report: Baseball gets first known case of COVID-19

By Arnold Powell

Report: Baseball gets first known case of COVID-19

According to a report from Jeff Passan of ESPN, "a minor league player in the New York Yankees system...
Arnold Powell

According to a report from Jeff Passan of ESPN, “a minor league player in the New York Yankees system has tested positive for coronavirus, sources tell ESPN. He is the first known case in baseball. He was quarantined Friday morning after saying he was running a fever.”

The name of the player has not yet been released.

 

