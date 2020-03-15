Report: Baseball gets first known case of COVID-19

According to a report from Jeff Passan of ESPN, “a minor league player in the New York Yankees system has tested positive for coronavirus, sources tell ESPN. He is the first known case in baseball. He was quarantined Friday morning after saying he was running a fever.”

The Yankees player who tested positive for coronavirus was only on the minor league side of the team's facility in Tampa. Still, as we're learning about coronavirus' ability to spread, that distance alone does not necessarily protect those who are nearby from contracting it. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 15, 2020

The name of the player has not yet been released.